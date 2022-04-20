Dane County Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff will run for state assembly

Dane County Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff, a Cottage Grove resident and Cottage Grove Village Board member, will run for state assembly this year, following state representative Gary Hebl’s announcement that he won’t seek reelection.
Hebl, a Sun Prairie resident who represents the 46th Assembly District, shared on Wednesday that he won’t seek reelection to his seat in the state assembly. The 46th Assembly District covers Cottage Grove, Sun Prairie, Stoughton, Dunkirk and Pleasant Springs.
Ratcliff announced in a statement on Wednesday that she will run for Hebl’s seat in the 2022 election. The primary election is Aug. 9, and the general election is Nov. 8.
Ratcliff is a longtime Cottage Grove resident. She’s served on the Dane County Board since 2018, representing District 36, which currently includes the town and village of Cottage Grove, part of the town of Sun Prairie and a portion of Madison’s east side.
“It would be an honor to represent the people of the 46th District,” Ratcliff said in a release Wednesday. “On the County Board, I’ve worked collaboratively to solve tough problems including improving our roads, expanding broadband access, expanding housing opportunities for seniors, and increasing mental health services for our youth. I’ll take those skills to the legislature where we need pragmatic leaders who can find common ground. I have a proven track record of getting things done for the people I represent and the communities I serve.”
On the Dane County Board, Ratcliff was a founding member of a broadband task force addressing limited broadband access in rural parts of the county. She’s also prioritized housing efforts, senior services and moving the proposed Dane County Jail consolidation project forward. She’s a member of the Area Agency on Aging Board, Public Works and Transportation Committee for the county.
“As State Representative, I will continue my fight for smart business growth, strengthening our K-12 and higher education systems, and ensuring paid family leave for family caregivers,” Ratcliff said. “I will also continue my efforts to complete local road improvements, expand bike paths, and advance sustainability initiatives.”
Ratcliff has also served on the Cottage Grove Village Board since 2018. She’s worked for more than 20 years as a paralegal, and is a member of local organizations like the Cottage Grove Optimist Club and the Friends of the Cottage Grove Library.
“Representative Hebl and I have worked together on issues affecting the people of the 46th District and he has shown how deeply he cares for our communities,” Ratcliff said. “We all are grateful for his eighteen years of public service and I wish him the best in his well-earned retirement from the state legislature.”
Hebl has served nine terms in the assembly, spanning nearly two decades.
“For almost eighteen years, I’ve had the best job in the world. Sun Prairie has been my home since the day I was born. I cannot imagine a better place to grow up or raise a family. It has been the privilege of my lifetime to represent my hometown and the people of the 46th Assembly District,” Hebl said in a statement.
“That being said, it’s time for the next chapter in my life. The time is right for me to focus on my personal life and my family, and pass the torch to the next generation of legislators,” he said.
“I will forever cherish the memories I have made as a member of the Wisconsin State Legislature. I have formed innumerable relationships which have made me a better legislator, friend, listener, and person. To all the legislators, constituents, staffers, and interns who have helped me throughout the years, I would like to say thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said.
“I eagerly await to see what the future holds, both for myself and for the 46th Assembly District. I am confident that my replacement will work hard for the district and find commonsense solutions to the problems facing Wisconsin. I look forward to getting to know my successor and helping them with their transition to the legislature,” Hebl concluded.