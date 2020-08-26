Six months after contracting with General Engineering Company for zoning administration services, the Portland Town Board decided to move forward with hiring the company for additional services. The discussion/possible action to contract with General Engineering Company has been on the town board’s agenda for a few months, yet action was not taken until Thursday night’s regular meeting.
Chairman Jeff Spoke said during a recent application related to zoning and permits, if he was not perfectly clear with what was needed because he didn’t have the town zoning book in front of him, “I’d get chewed out. (GE) deals with these things everyday.”
“Things seem to get more complicated and complex as time goes on,” Supervisor Tom Crave said.
GE, whose services with the town will begin Jan. 1, 2021, would interpret the zoning book and ordinances, handle minor land division, oversee conditional use permit and rezoning requests, and other tasks as outlined by the town board.
Spoke said the town could get quotes from other companies for the services GE is providing, but decided it would be best to continue with GE since it’s already contracted as the town’s zoning administrator.
Clerk Nancy Thompson questioned if the town would continue to need a planning commission if GE is issuing permits and applying the town’s zoning rules to people seeking building permits or rezoning requests.
Spoke said a representative from GE said a local planning commission is still needed because while the company will make a recommendation for approval or denial, the decision ultimately comes from the commission.
“The planning commission keeps local control and is another resource for information,” the town chairman said. “We can see how it goes and then determine if the planning commission is still needed.”
The board also:
• Approved renewing a contract with Gardiner Appraisel Services LLC for assessment services from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31, 2022. The company will be paid a total of $6,850, a $300 increase from the previous contract.
• Approved a contract from DPL Maintenance for 2020-2021 snow removal services at the town’s recycling center at the rate of $110 per hour.
• Agreed to provide a letter of support for Dodge County’s second application for a broadband internet grant. The county applied for the grant last year but was denied.
• Decided to hold the Sept. 17 regular board meeting virtually. The August meeting was the first time the entire board met via the internet; previously, several members met in person with a few choosing to participate via phone.
