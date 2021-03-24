The Portland Town Board has decided at its March 18 meeting to make some minor upgrades to the Sullivan Road bridge, which was recently damaged when a vehicle hit the guardrails.
“We have to get it fixed right now,” said Chairman Jeff Spoke. “It’s wide open and anybody could fall right off the bridge. We have to do something and the county has time and they could get to it right away.”
Spoke said in talking with Dodge County employees, he was presented a few options on what type of repairs to make.
“They said the railing on the bridge is really out of compliance,” he said. “They didn’t feel really comfortable fixing just what was there. They would if we really wanted them to.”
According to Spoke, the county’s labor cost would be high to fix the existing railing compared to bringing the bridge closer to compliance with the state standards.
It would cost approximately $2,700 to fix and raise the railing up on both sides of the bridge, which would bring the structure to state standard, Spoke said. This would also include installing impact bumpers on the end of each railing.
“Basically, that’s guardrail that takes the impact if somebody runs into it,” the chairman said.
The county also provided an estimate of $27,000 to bring the bridge even further into compliance with the state standard and protect the deep ditch. Spoke said the recommendation was to extend the guardrail 53 feet on each side of the bridge in addition to the previously presented option.
The board agreed with fixing and raising the railing on both sides and installing impact bumpers on Sullivan Road bridge at a cost of roughly $2,700.
Spoke also contacted the town’s insurance company and a claim has started to be processed.
“We’ll see what we can get out of it from there,” he said. “I think it’s going to be pretty insignificant in what they give us because just fixing what was there is a small part of it.”
From Reuster to Rocky
Drivers looking for Reuster Lane, a dead-end road located off of Tri-County Road, will soon be unable to find it. However, they will be able to travel on Rocky Road. The town board voted to rename the road per the request of a resident who lives on the current Reuster Lane.
According to the Dodge County Register of Deed’s parcel information web page, there is only one residence on the road.
Spoke said the county did not have any conflict with the town changing the name of the road.
It was determined the resident requesting the name change would pay for the new sign and the town would install it at no charge using the existing post and hardware.
Other board news:
• Will contract with General Engineering to provide services for farmland preservation recertification.
• Approved a contract with Lauersdorf Excavating for 2021 brushing services.
• Renewed the Wildwood Barn & Cottage’s conditional use permit indefinitely.
• Approved three operator’s licenses and a kennel license.
