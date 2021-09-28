Petitioner’s pull rezoning application

The Medina Town Board held a special meeting Sept. 21 to take action on a tabled rezoning request. However, no action was necessary after the applicants chose to withdraw the petition for rezoning. According to unofficial meeting minutes of the special meeting, the withdrawal of the petition rendered the rezoning request null and void.
At the regular Sept. 8 meeting, Steve and Michelle Nampel, owners of the Barrel Inn, requested to rezone property at 1511 Berlin Road to allow an existing barn to be used as an event venue. The parcel is currently zoned rural residential and would need to be rezoned to general commercial.
Several concerns about the requested rezone had been brought forward during the Sept. 8 board meeting, including noise and sightlines from nearby residences to the proposed event venue.
At the regular meeting, town Chairman Todd Weinberger asked if the Nampels would be would be willing to install berms with landscaping and possibly some fencing to diminish any noise and reduce the visibility of the event venue. Michelle Nampel said she would be willing to explore that suggestion.
At the time, the Nampels said they would meet with site planners to learn if berms could be installed and how much it would cost. The couple would then bring a modified plan before the town board.
The board had decided to have a special meeting as opposed to waiting until the regular October meeting to take any action because the Nampels were set to go before the Dane County Planning Commission at the end of September.