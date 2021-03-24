In the Marshall Village President candidate story, which ran in the March 18 edition of The Courier, candidate Richard Wipperfurth said current President John Schuepbach encouraged him to run. Schuepbach later contacted The Courier to say he did not endorse either candidate for the position; rather, he encourages anyone interested in running for public office to do so. Schuepbach said in passing conversation with Wipperfurth, the candidate may have mentioned looking at running for office and the current president likely encouraged him to do so. The online version of the story has been updated to reflect this.

