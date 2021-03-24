In the Marshall Village President candidate story, which ran in the March 18 edition of The Courier, candidate Richard Wipperfurth said current President John Schuepbach encouraged him to run. Schuepbach later contacted The Courier to say he did not endorse either candidate for the position; rather, he encourages anyone interested in running for public office to do so. Schuepbach said in passing conversation with Wipperfurth, the candidate may have mentioned looking at running for office and the current president likely encouraged him to do so. The online version of the story has been updated to reflect this.
hot
Clarification - village president candidate story
Amber Gerber
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Now
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.