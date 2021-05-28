Though denied in April due to a lack of concrete plans, a proposed car dealership in Marshall will now head back to the village board following the creation of a detailed site plan.
The planning commission on May 26 recommended approval of a conditional use permit for the Marshall Auto Center, a used car dealership planned for the vacant property at 436 W. Main St. The action comes after potential owner and operator Peter Bothe submitted a site plan that was to the commission’s satisfaction.
“I think the way you have it planned out now, it allows us to get a better vision of what it is that you’re going to put there,” Village President Christopher Campbell said.
Working closely with village planning consultant Mark Roffers, Bothe drafted a site plan that specifies the location of parking stalls, landscaping and waste disposal within the 33,149-square-foot property, while also detailing planned renovations.
Bothe is looking to utilize the former Kwik Trip building on the property for displaying vehicles, with all shingles set to be replaced on the structure and a pair of glass doors set to be added to the building’s west wall. The site plan features a total of 24 outdoor display spaces for vehicles, along with six customer parking spaces and four employee parking stalls.
“Ideally, I’d like to have more parking space, but it is what it is,” Bothe said.
The plan also calls for the removal of several brick knee walls and the two concrete driveways that were once connected to Main Street, but now only extend to the edge of the sidewalk. The perimeter along Main Street would instead be home to a row of small shrubs, which would somewhat obscure displayed cars.
In a report to the planning commission, Roffers noted that Bothe is not currently looking to include a vehicle repair service as previously planned for the dealership, though future plans for such an operation have not been ruled out. Roffer’s report also lists the car dealership’s proposed hours as being 9 a.m.-7 p.m from Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Other commission action:
• Approved a conditional use permit for Jefferson-based agricultural business Insight FS, which will allow the company to construct a dry fertilizer addition at their 814 Lewellen St. warehousing and distribution operation.