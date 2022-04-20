The Dane County Board will continue to say the Pledge of Allegiance at its meetings, and there will no longer be a prayer listed on its agendas.
Instead, prayer will be an optional kind of inspirational message, the board decided in an April 19 vote to update its rules as a new term begins. The board also voted against eliminating the Pledge of Allegiance from its meeting agendas
District 2 Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner proposed the changes in March, calling a required prayer and pledge divisive.
At a recent meeting, the county board’s executive committee defined an inspirational message as something that includes prayer, a quotation or a song.
District 25 Supervisor Tim Kiefer made a last ditch effort at the April 19 meeting to keep prayer in by moving to amend the change, essentially putting the word “prayer” back.
Kiefer called the timing ironic because it was the first time since 1991 that Passover, Ramadan and Easter all fell during the same time in April.
“For billions of people around the world this time is an incredibly sacred month, but this is the time that the Dane County Board is going to remove the word ‘prayer’ from its agenda,” Kiefer said.
Kiefer cited a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2014 that allows prayer at the top of meeting agendas at county and local levels.
“If someone wants to sue Dane County over having prayer at meetings, I say go ahead. You won’t have a lot of luck,” Kiefer said.
District 20 Supervisor Jeff Weigand concurred.
“Prayer is a communication to an almighty and holy god, and it’s intended for his ears and not ours. Prayer is not an inspirational message,” Weigand said. “America was built on Judeo-Christian values. It’s our single biggest weapon we have to fight against evil, and by taking prayer out of the equation, we are essentially tying our hands behind our back going into battle. The fact that we can pray openly and freely in this country is a true blessing, and we shouldn’t be striking this from our agenda.”
However, the change also received pushback from those who openly expressed their faith.
“I’m a practicing Christian but I also believe in freedom of religion and against religious oppression. The first step in religious oppression is designating an official religion and that’s what we are doing by having prayer,” District 28 Supervisor Michele Doolan said. “I want to make clear that we were founded on religious freedom, not required religion based on one god.”
Kiefer’s amendment failed 24-13 and the removal of the prayer agenda item stood.
As far as the Pledge of Allegiance, “It’s not something in our constitution and not something proposed by the founding fathers,” Wegleitner said.
Wegleitner also said she had those in mind who did not feel comfortable “reciting a pledge under God and a recitation that favors religion over non-religion” and how the pledge has been “used as a political tool to sell to a magazine-marketed youth and school districts.”
“It was first promoted with a flag salute, and that salute was part of how it was marketed and how to be recited in schools and it lasted for almost 50 years until everyone figured out that resembled the Nazi salute” and changed to having hands placed over the heart, Wegleitner said.
Weigand also pushed back against this amendment.
“For two centuries, people have sacrificed themselves for this country. The least we can do is recite the pledge,” Weigand said. “Reciting the pledge is a reminder of the oath we just took. In reciting the words, ‘with liberty and justice for all,’ it’s something that unites us and brings us together, and it’s a guiding principle as we do our work on the county board.”
District 6 Supervisor Yagesh Chawla expressed disagreement with the amendment, and sitting next to him was his daughter, who “had the honor of reciting the pledge along with some other kids at our governor’s inauguration.”
“I really thought about those words and what it meant to be an immigrant to come here. I think about when my mom and dad say the pledge and how we give ourselves to American values and we give ourselves to freedom and opportunities, and in particular the American dream,” Chawla said.
Veteran and District 29 Supervisor Dave Ripp called eliminating the Pledge of Allegiance “terribly divisive.”
“In my time on the board I’ve seen supervisors who wouldn’t stand and wouldn’t recite. I did disagree with them but that’s their right,” Ripp said. “Not only is this divisive but as a veteran I feel this is a direct slap in the face.”
The motion to strike the Pledge of Allegiance from meeting agendas failed 29-8.
Hate mail
Wegleitner reported receiving hate mail after proposing the amendments, particularly over eliminating the pledge that “told me to bow down and that I’m lucky to live in this country.”
“They told me they would personally escort me from this country. They said, ‘How could you possibly think it’s divisive?’ as they are calling me every misogynist name in the book,” Wegleitner said. “The fact that people are so intense on maintaining the Pledge of Allegiance as a part of these meetings and are being threatened by even talking about it shows me how undemocratic a process it is to stand and recite the pledge. We supposedly live in a democracy and we are told to respect differences of opinion and different protests. We have a lot of work to do as a board. Saying the pledge is not something that makes you a better patriot than someone else. Showing up, participating in our government, working hard to make the county a better place for all, that’s patriotic.”
Multiple supervisors shared remorse over Wegleitner receiving hateful emails, even those who voted against the amendment to eliminate the pledge.
Chawla apologized to the entire board for some emails received, stating that some were un-American.
“What was happening to our board members and their families in terms of their safety was shameful and not something we do as good neighbors in this country,” Chawla said.
District 14 Supervisor Anthony Gray also voted against the amendment but also shared remorse, stating that he was uncomfortable over comments directed toward Wegleitner and that some comments were “outrageously misogynistic” and offensive.
“That wasn’t about the pledge. That was about people trying to silence her right to comment, and I found that disgusting,” Gray said.
Ripp disagreed with assessments of the emails and said “these emails weren’t all that bad.”
“When I disagreed with how Public Health (Madison Dane County) was doing their mask orders, I got a lot worse calls and emails than what came out this time – a lot worse,” he said.