Four years after the Marshall Village Board approved funding for a new village hall, the board continues to add to the scope of the project.
Earlier this month, the board voted to censure Trustee Scott Michalak for making what members considered to be untrue statements regarding the project and using his position to misrepresent the board’s position on the project.
The village has been discussing a new or remodeled village hall for more than two decades, but it approved the hiring of an architecture firm this month. Michalak drew attention to the issue with a social media posting in April asking whether it is a wise use of the village’s money.
Estimates for the cost of the project are as high as $3.5 million, though Village President Chris Campbell told The Courier the board is working to keep that number much lower.
“That’s all in,” Campbell said. “We would like to be closer to $2.5 (million), but because of the costs, the increased costs of materials and labor and things like that, that’s really where we’ve always been at.”
The board didn’t publish an official estimate in 1999, after it commissioned a space needs study from Madison-based Vierbicher Associates. In 2018, the village board included funds for the building in the capital project plan.
It formed a building committee in April 2021 and approved “moving forward” with the project in July 2021, according to board minutes.
“We are definitely going to move forward with this project, and that has never been a question,” Campbell said.
Village Trustee and village hall building committee member Andrea Andrews said security is a concern in the existing building, as village government shares space with the police department. The facility is also not compliant with the American Disabilities Act of 1990.
She added that it’s still unclear how much new construction there will need to be.
“We expect to remodel it, using as much of the existing materials as we can to reduce project costs,” Andrews said. “It may also include an addition. We are working through these issues with the architect right now.”
That architectural firm is Kueny Architects, a firm based in Pleasant Prairie in Kenosha County. The board solicited requests for proposals earlier this year.
The village contracted with graduate students in the University of Wisconsin-Madison engineering program for a preliminary design report in 2020 and 2021.
“We are still working on the final footprint,” Andrews said.
A document entitled “1-10 year Costs” that is available at village hall gives 19 items for replacement as a part of the project. It gives an estimation of fixing access control of between $20,000-$40,000. Evidence storage for the police department would cost $40,000-$60,000. Cameras and security would cost $15,000-$30,000.
“This is for safety of the police department, village staff and residents,” Andrews said. The upgrades are meant to have “a space that provides better functionality for daily operations, to include staff, village residents and other stakeholders. Past studies have indicated that more space will be required for the police department as the village continues to grow; the potential for expanding the police department continues to grow.”
The growth is expected to continue, Andrews said.
“The building has been in use since the 1950s and the use has changed multiple times over the years, including being the former library, former EMS garage (and) former fire department,” Andrews said.
Other repairs listed on the handout include flooring offices and the meeting room for $20,000-$30,000.
Andrews said the main needs for the new village hall are in regards to the mechanical, HVAC and electrical systems, as well as to improve operational efficiency.
When the 1-10 Year Costs document was created, the village board and building committee were looking at replacing the HVAC system with a cost range between $110,000-$120,000.
Replacement of the windows and doors was estimated to be between $30,000-$60,000. Roof replacement would cost $70,000-$90,000.
The costs of the 19 items on the document was estimated to be $444,000-$680,000. But the numbers are two years old so village officials say that it could change.
“Put that into account,” Campbell said.
Campbell stressed it’s important to make sure renovations take care of the structural issues and items are outright replaced, not just fixed.
“It’s no longer feasible to put Band-Aids on it. We can’t keep fixing things. We can’t just use taxpayer dollars to fix things when you’re not addressing the bigger picture,” Campbell said.
It is unknown at this point how the building will impact taxes, Andrews said.
“As we move closer to a final design and finalize project costs, we will have this number available,” Andrews said.