Patrick Miles elected to another term on Dane County Board, overtaking Herb Taylor

Longtime Dane County Supervisor Patrick Miles will continue to represent District 34 after winning a contested race on Tuesday.
Miles defeated newcomer Herb Taylor of McFarland, to represent District 34, which covers an area south of U.S. Highway 12-18 including communities like McFarland and Oregon.
With all precincts reporting, the results were:
Patrick Miles: 1,858 votes (72.2%)
Herb Taylor: 710 votes (27.6%)
Write-in: 5 votes (0.2%)
Miles has served on the Dane County Board for 16 years. He also spent 6 years as a McFarland Village Board member.
Miles grew up in Portage, and moved to McFarland many years ago. He works as an information systems specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Administration, and before that owned a consulting business.
Miles called the results “affirming,” and said the numbers “exceeded that expectation that I had set.”
“It was a good experience, getting out, knocking on doors, reintroducing myself to people, hearing their concerns and questions,” Miles said.
One thing “I appreciate about elections is it heightens the awareness of some of the issues going on….the election process gives me the opportunity to inform people of those things,” he continued.
Miles said in previous terms, he has focused on efforts “close to home,” like working to get a clean beach treatment system installed at McDaniel Park and preserving safe routes for bicyclists. And Miles played a key role in negotiating the funding consolidation project for the Dane County Jail, and advocates for restorative justice measures.
In the future, Miles also is looking toward the possible relocation of a Dane County landfill site to Yahara Hills Golf Course near McFarland. Miles said he’s looking to make the process for siting that landfill more transparent, engage the public and “make sure we’re doing everything we can do to mitigate the impacts to property owners.”
Taylor moved to McFarland in 2012. Taylor graduated from UW-Madison, and is a small business owner, owning and operating several Madison-area stores.
“I began this endeavor knowing my chances, I expected to lose. I ran because nobody ever challenges the status quo and our county is in desperate need of new ideas from new people,” Taylor said in a statement. “The stranglehold of one party rule prevents improvement. Diversity of thought is the most important form of diversity and unfortunately, not allowed in Dane County. People need to understand that most problems in Dane County exist because of the very political ideology that everyone continues to vote for.”
“I guarantee that nothing will improve, unless by improve you mean more crime, worse schools, higher taxes, dirtier lakes, more homelessness, and worst of all, more disdain for our neighbors who disagree,” Taylor continued.
“I wish Patrick nothing but the best of luck. I ask that he reconsider how he represents this district, to be more equitable to all, especially those who disagree with the overarching ideology that dominates our local politics. People want to be led by leaders, not ruled by rulers,” Taylor said.