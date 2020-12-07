After almost two months of deliberation, the Marshall Village Board has resolved to build a new municipal facility from the ground up.
The board unanimously agreed Dec. 1 to construct a new municipal complex in response to the deterioration and overcrowding of the current municipal building at 130 S. Pardee St., which is home to village administration, public meetings and the entire police department. The board also decided that the new municipal building should be built where the current one is located, with four village trustees strongly favoring the location.
Of the six present board members, only Village President John Schuepbach and Trustee Scott Michalak preferred to build the facility elsewhere, with both favoring village-owned land across from the Marshall Public Safety Building. However, confronted with whether to do nothing, to make improvements to the current building or to build a new structure from the ground up, the entire board got behind constructing a new facility at the municipal building’s current location.
Village Administrator Judy Weter said the village needed to make the decision sooner rather than later in order to be able to move forward with contracts with architectural services in the next year.
“The village board a couple of years ago decided to include this project in the 2022 capital budget and the village historically has borrowed for capital funding every other year, so we are at the point where we need to figure out what we’re borrowing in 2021,” Weter said. “Because we have a bond issue that’s callable in March, usually in January they start with the paperwork to get that rolling, so we need to know if this project is going to be in or out of the 2022 budget.”
Cost estimates have not been confirmed, Weter said, because the village does not have a full scope of the project.
“Some decisions will need to be made on the size/capacity of meeting rooms, and if the building will be within the current foot print or if the parcel next door will be included in the new footprint,” she said.
The village previously received guidance on the project from commercial design and construction firm Keller Inc., but Trustee Christopher Campbell insisted the village explore its options instead of settling on working with Keller.
“I think we should get our plans together as far as what we want to do, hire an architectural firm and put it out to public bid,” Campbell said. “I think that is going to be the least expensive way to go about it. One of the things that I don’t like about Keller is that, if we have a problem with a subcontractor, they wash their hands of it. They walk away from it and they leave us, the village, to remedy that with that subcontractor.”
From Keller’s initial investigation of the aging municipal building, findings included a leaking roof, problems with heating, ventilation and air conditioning, a lack of storage and office space, an unsafe reception area and bathrooms not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Following the meeting, Weter said the village would not need to go to referendum for the building project.
