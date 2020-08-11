The Medina Town Board has begun discussions on whether to hold meetings virtually.
Town Clerk Tammy Jordan introduced the idea to the board during a meeting on Aug. 5. The switch to virtual meetings would be financially supported by Wisconsin’s Routes to Recovery grants, which are for reimbursing municipalities for expenses related to COVID-19.
“I feel we need to do something,” Jordan said. “(The pandemic) is going to become the norm for a while — we don’t know for how long.”
Video conferencing service Zoom would be the preferred option for hosting virtual town meetings, Jordan said, though she also mentioned the similar GoToMeeting service as another potential hosting option. Any virtual meeting would have to feature a toll-free dial-in phone number for those without internet access in order to adhere with Wisconsin’s open meetings law.
“I see it as an opportunity to maybe reach more of the town that, even in a normal situation, wouldn’t come to meetings,” Jordan said.
Jordan said that a Zoom “pro” subscription featuring the toll-free number would cost $100 a month. The town could also look to purchase laptops for all board members to be used at a meeting space or elsewhere virtually.
“Things are worse now than they were in March,” Jordan said. “My push is to go virtual because, personally, I would feel safer.”
Through the Routes to Recovery program, the next period for municipalities to report eligible expenditures for reimbursement is Sept. 1-15, according to the state Department of Administration website. Chairman Todd Weinberger cautioned against purchasing anything until the town knows for certain that an item or subscription would be covered for reimbursement.
“We don’t have enough information to make an educated decision, even given what we have right now,” Weinberger said.
Though the meeting ended without action on the issue, Weinberger said the town will continue to explore the possibility and will look further into the cost of holding virtual meetings.
The board also:
• Scheduled the town’s first 2021 budget meeting for 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31.
• Approved an operator license application for Whisper’s Roadhouse.
