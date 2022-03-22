As the April 5 election approaches, there people are three vying for seats on the Waterloo School Board.
Candidates include current Clerk Deb Stein; former school board member Sue Quamme; and Sara Cummings, who is also currently on the city council.
Stein and Quamme are running in Area 4 and Cummings is running in Area 3. Area 4 includes much of the town of Waterloo and the northwestern tip of the town of Milford.
Area 3 is made up of the city of Waterloo, southwest portions of the towns of Waterloo and Portland and some areas west of the Maunesha River.
The election comes as Superintendent Brian Henning has projected a budget shortfall of $419,000 or more for 2022-23. There have also been issues with staffing shortages that came to light as teachers were out with COVID-19 or had paid time off. Teacher retention also has been an issue with three teacher resignations during this school year.
Teacher retention
All three candidates agree teacher retention is important for ongoing student success.
“I think we need to keep our good teachers,” Stein said.
Stein also said there are other improvements needed to sustain that.
“We also need to start teaching the basics like reading, writing and arithmetic, not some of these goofy things that the federal government wants us to put into the curriculum,” Stein said. “I think we need to have a bond between the parents and the school. Parents need to be more involved. Some of them already are, but some are not.”
Stein said some requirements of ESSER III are of concern.
“There are strategies for social and emotional-based learning. They have a lot of doublespeak in there on what should be taught and not be taught,” Stein said. “Unfortunately to get some of that ESSER money that’s what we have to do. So, we have to do that in the least harmful way and a way that’s going to benefit the kids.”
When asked specifically about ESSER’s social and emotional learning requirements, Stein said, “it’s not just me. It’s the parents that are concerned about it. It’s the parents that we are getting feedback from, and it’s the parents who should have a first say in what their children are taught.”
Stein said there are several “little issues” facing the district, but the biggest one is parents not being listened to enough.
“We have to listen to them on what they want taught, what they don’t want taught and what they don’t want to appear in their school. Sometimes that doesn’t work out in their favor,” Stein said. “There is a fraction of very radical people in our district that tend to make something that is not a problem and make it a huge problem.”
Stein said some improvements are already being made, particularly with the new Math Assisted Study Hall recently implemented at the high school specifically to give students some extra exposure to teachers for math-specific lessons and coursework.
“I think that’s phenomenal. It’s just the class like that that sets the light bulb off,” Stein said.
As far as teacher retention, Stein said that “for the most part, I think our teachers have stayed for a long time” but teachers today have more ability to move around from district to district.
“We’re not the kind of school that wants to go after them and spend more and more money to have that teacher. We want good teachers and we want them to stay because they value our school district,” Stein said.
Stein said students are more well-behaved than some other districts.
“Teachers need to see that and that our students are well-behaved to stay there,” Stein said. “But, I also think they have to realize that we are a board that is going to work with them, not against them. That doesn’t mean we are going to give them everything.”
Stein said letting teachers know that they are appreciated is important.
The main thing that makes the district special is it has a “wonderful staff and administrator that do a fantastic job that really care about our students.” She lauded their connection to students.
“Some of the things that they have done are phenomenal, and I think that is really different in a lot of other schools,” Stein said.
Stein said the district’s budget shortfall is mainly from utility costs rising.
“Nothing you can really do to prepare for that. None of us have really prepared for that,” Stein said.
The idea of a referendum has come up to address the shortfall, which Stein said she prefers the district tries to avoid.
“I prefer we find some other avenue to fill that void but we have a couple board members who are pushing for that. That’s all they are pushing for,” Stein said. “We’ve had shortfalls in the past, and they always seem to find to work their way out by the end of the year. This one, I don’t think will, because it is pushed by all these super high heat, electric and all those other bills. And, you can’t shut your school down or parts of your building.”
Stein said she hates seeing bills like heat increase, which is why she hates the idea of going to referendum.
“People’s budgets are pushed to the limit right now,” Stein said.
Sue Quamme
To sustain student success, Quamme said the district needs to tackle teacher retention.
“I think that’s a universal employment situation right now;I don’t think the Waterloo School District is any different,” Quamme said. “But, the thing that continues to make our district special is our teachers, so we need to continue to focus on hiring the teachers committed to longevity and finding strategies to maintain them.”
Quamme said that will help students maintain positive relationships that will help them succeed.
Quamme said its size makes the district unique.
“I feel fortunate that my kids have been a part of the district since 4K, and their connection through the entire school district and their relationships continue with them,” Quamme said. “The same people supporting them in second grade and fifth grade are still supporting them in 9th grade and in 12th grade.”
Quamme said there needs to be a more consistent approach to teachers across the board so “there is an equitable work environment.” ”She also said targeted approaches for professional development need to be offered by the district for teachers. Another part of retention, Quamme said, is recognition of long-term employees.
“Whatever our retention ladder or professional development ladder looks like needs to be easily attainable for staff, but also celebrated by our administration,” Quamme said. “The district has a teacher career ladder program and they do offer programming for our teachers. I don’t know if it’s something that our district actively helps teachers achieve. I think there is some opportunity there.”
The biggest issue the district faces is the budget, Quamme said.
“I think we need to figure out ways to be as lean as possible,” Quamme said. “That probably means non-traditional approaches in some of the ways we’ve done as a district.”
As far as the shortfall, Quamme said she is unsure about that.
“I wish I had a good answer for that,” Quamme said. “The district hires a finance person to take care of that. Maybe there are grant opportunities that we are not pursuing. I think we really have to take a close look at how we do business. It’s like looking at your personal finances. Sometimes the things you want and don’t necessarily need are the things that you need to give up. I’m certainly willing and able to work at looking at it.”
Sara Cummings
Cummings said the teachers are a big reason why the district is special, so teacher retention is important as it aids student success.
“When we reach out to teachers, we need to listen. If it’s more resources, then we have to do it,” Cummings said. “Our teachers are the lifeline of our district. The teachers are there with our students eight hours a day.”
Cummings added that the teachers need to have a voice, including for students delayed in their learning.
“We need to work together. That’s what makes our school special,” Cummings said.
Cummings said she isn’t aware of all the issues, but said either way that moving forward “should be all about the students.”
“With the masks or without the masks, we want them to be successful. This is our kids’ stepping platform. We need to set up the tools that they need so they have success,” Cummings said.
She pointed to teacher retention as a top issue.
Cummings, who works in sales, compared the district to her line of work, calling marketing key to making sure the district can keep its teachers.
“It’s just like sales. You’re asking if you can provide that service. If we can’t do that we have to go back and critique what we are doing,” Cummings said.
Cummings also said appreciation of teachers for what they do is necessary.
“It has been challenging for teachers because of what has gone on. We have to figure out the new norm, and part of that is showing appreciation and showing those teachers how amazing they are,” Cummings said.
As far as the teachers who have left recently, particularly those during this school year, Cummings said, “let’s go back and ask them and find out why they left. I’m not sure how that looks but we need to go back to look at (that) to make sure our school teachers want to work here.”
Cummings said a referendum would not be “as bad as what everyone thinks.”
“We just did a huge referendum for the gym,” Cummings said. “To pay our teachers, it’s something we need to do that would help us get out of the hole. A referendum is not everyone’s friend, but it may be something we need. I know that’s not an answer that everyone likes to hear, but I don’t foresee another way out.
Each seat has a three-year term.