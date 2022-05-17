As the Waterloo School District gets ready for a possible November referendum, district administrators are beginning to share why they are proposing asking taxpayers for an additional $700,000 per year for five years.
Two school board members recently questioned if the number was too low, particularly because “most referendums pass,” board member Kate Lewandowski said at a May 9 school board meeting.
“Asking only for enough money just to keep the doors open is not what’s best for our kids,” Lewandowski said. “We have time to revise this and ask for the money that our kids should have, and the money they truly need to get the best education possible.”
Board member Jim Setz supported the number.
“The finance committee came up with this number. I don’t think the administrators came up with something lightly. I think they did some work on what we should put out there,” Setz said.
District finance manager Suzi Gould said administrators were initially eyeing $500,000 per year as the referendum sum, “but we realized that would not be enough.” Rising costs in utilities, gas prices and other everyday expenses has left Superintendent Brian Henning concerned that “the district may not be able to keep the lights on.”
Henning said administrators are confident that the number is right, but he wants open communication with people no matter their opinion.
“We are telling you about what it’s going to take to keep the doors open,” Henning said. “If people think we should do more, they should come to the board and the administration and talk about it. Maybe it becomes a second question.”
The district is considering adding an operational referendum to the Nov. 8 ballot, which would allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $700,000 per year. Operational referendums fund everyday costs, rather than the borrowing of large projects. Because the proposed referendum is non-recurring, it would need to be revisited by voters in five years if the district wanted funding to continue.
The school board has yet to approve a referendum question officially, which has to be done by Aug. 30.
As far as the $700,000 figure, Gould said she started by researching operational referendums in area districts, particularly in CESA 2, an educational cooperative that helps schools throughout southeastern Wisconsin. She reported looking at Marshall, Columbus, Lake Mills, Dodgeland (Juneau area), Watertown, Cambridge, Deerfield, Johnson Creek and Wisconsin Heights (Black Earth area).
Some of those referendums are comparable to Waterloo, while others are not.
According to a Wisconsin Department of Instruction document entitled “History of School District Referenda Results on the DPI’s “Referendum Information” page, Deerfield passed a non-recurring referendum smaller than Waterloo’s proposed amount in 2013. That was for $400,000 per year, for three years. Deerfield passed another in 2016 for $400,000 per year, but for four years, and then again in 2020 for $500,000 per year over five years.
Cambridge passed a 4-year operating referendum in 2013, which allowed the district to exceed revenue caps in the first year by $550,000, and years 2, 3 and 4 by $1.5 million.
Marshall has passed multiple referendums since 2013, including ones with questions with recurring and non-recurring costs. In 2013, Marshall passed a non-recurring operational referendum for $500,000 per year for 3 years. Other non-recurring operational referendums approved since then were for $875,000 per year for 3 years; $375,000 for 3 years and $975,000 for 3 years.
The area’s referendums and Waterloo’s proposal are “not comparing apples to apples,” Gould said, adding that it isn’t all that the district looked at.
Henning acknowledged that Marshall may need that much per year and are able to do that in a shorter period of time, but “they have a different financial situation than us.”
“Their data plays little part in what we do,” Henning said. “Whether it’s $1.2 million or $2.2 million, that’s what they need to do.”
The district and the board continue to keep an eye on inflation, a wild card for the district’s financial picture.
School board member Sara Cummings was concerned that inflation would impact the district financially going forward, saying the district possibly should take into account “how bad everything has been going up for inflation” with determining a referendum question.
Board member Karen Stangler shared the inflation concern, but from the voters’ perspective.
“Inflation is hurting those people (district residents) too. How could you put that burden on them?” Stangler said May 9.
“We’re in uncertain times right now. It’s hard to forecast that far out,” Gould said after the meeting. “If we need more we can always go back for more.”
Henning admitted that “if we continue to have 8-10% inflation every month, I don’t know what the answer is.”
Henning said a referendum would only be the first step in the process to steady the waters for the district. The district faces a $430,000 deficit, which has been partly due to the Wisconsin Legislature not increasing aid to districts.
“We have to put pressure on our legislators when they go to pass the next budget biennium, they can’t give schools a zero (% increase) or a decrease. They are going to have to come up with some new monies of some sort,” Henning said.