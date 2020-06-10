The City of Waterloo will soon be updating its website after the city council on June 4 approved a resolution to enter into a multi-year contract with CivicPlus.
Clerk/Treasurer Mo Hansen said the agreement was to not exceed $4,232; a resolution by council would allow the city to contract services with the website vendor and service provider.
Alder Charlie Kuhl said in his experience with looking at website proposals, none have looked as strong as what CivicPlus offered.
“It’s a very secure platform and I think the support would be there with them,” he said.
CivicPlus would also have the ability to integrate and pull over the files from the existing website services.
Alder Eric Rhynes said not only did the price seem reasonable, there were other applications as part of CivicPlus that the city could add at a later date.
The cost, which is set to be paid out of general fund contingency dollars, is $4,234 for each of the first three years of service. The fourth year would cost $1,995. There is a possible 5% technology fee increase beginning in year three. Hansen said in the future, the cost would be part of the annual budget.
The council unanimously approved the resolution.
The council also:
• Heard from Mayor Jeni Quimby that residents were using the city compost site at Firemen’s Park for dumping large items.
“It’s becoming a real problem and it’s costing us money and time,” she said.
Alder Jason Schoenwetter reminded residents Badgerland Disposal has resumed picking up large items; the company will pick up one large item per home per week. If additional items need to be picked up, residents must call in for the collection.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing construction of bicycle and pedestrian facilities for Cleveland Street. The city is seeking to make these facilities as part of the road improvements, which would include adding sidewalks and bike path connectivity. The resolution is required for the city to be awarded a local roads improvement program (MSID) grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
• Approved a total of 13 Class A and B beer, liquor and cider license applications, five cigarette license applications, and the annual mobile home license application.
• Approved a pair of certified survey maps for 333 Portland Road and 203 E. Madison St. based on the recommendation of the planning commission.
• Approved a revision to the city’s special assessment ordinance based on a recommendation from the planning commission.
