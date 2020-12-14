Local athletic groups may need to start paying to use the city’s fields if the Waterloo City Council gives approval to a proposal brought before the parks committee. Parks Coordinator Gabe Haberkorn is suggesting local sports organizations including Waterloo Youth Sports Organization (WYSO), Home Talent Baseball, American Legion Baseball and the Waterloo School District pay to use the city-owned baseball and softball fields. The city already charges non-local groups to use the park facilities.
The proposal was brought to the Parks Committee at its Dec. 9 meeting; the body chose to table any further discussion or action until Haberkorn was able to get more information from WYSO.
According to the parks coordinator, the idea of having local organizations pay for field usage has been brought forward on multiple occasions. He said the last time it was brought to the parks committee, which was several years ago, the city decided to continue with the status quo of not charging.
However, as budgets continue to get tighter and local elected officials are asking departments to find additional revenue or cut costs.
He said many of the surrounding communities charge field usage to its local organizations. For example, in the City of Columbus, youth sports organizations collect a fee from participants with part of that money used to pay for local park usage.
The local organizations have contributed to the parks department; Haberkorn said the school district has paid usage fees in the past and WYSO is expected to donate a certain amount of money to pay for field updates.
“But the amount doesn’t equate to how much the parks is paying for utilities and such,” the city employee said, noting even though Firemen’s Park is not being used there are still utility costs and labor fees for maintaining the fields.
“We still had to keep the coolers running when we do have events and our lights in Firemen’s Park are very old – they cost a lot of money to run,” Haberkorn said.
Based on his calculations for the cost of utility usage and field maintenance and the amount of time local athletic organizations use the fields, the city could recoup more than $19,000 in field usage fees for the year.
The city employee is seeking a way to find some type of compromise, which could mean charging the groups 25%, 50%, 75% or 100% of the costs related to using the fields.
“We’re trying to compromise with groups to make it feasible,” Haberkorn said. “We need to make sure we’re taking care of the parks, too.”
