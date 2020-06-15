As a form of relief for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Village of Marshall will waive penalties and interest on personal property tax installments.
The village board voted June 9 to approve a resolution providing the tax waiver following action at the state and county level in April and May, respectively.
“The state legislature changed the law to allow local governments to waive interest and penalties for property taxes for a short period of time due to COVID,” Village Administrator Judy Weter said. “Dane County adopted a general resolution and the majority of cities and towns in Dane County have adopted something similar during the month of June. It just gives residents a break (who are) having a hard time financially paying their property taxes.”
The waiver is not applicable to payments left over from last year, she added. According to the Dane County resolution, the waiver is for delaying the due date of interest and penalties on 2020 property tax installment payments from April 1 to October 1.
The board also voted to write off $994 of delinquent personal property taxes for businesses that are no longer operating — $831 of that sum was from Snap Fitness, Weter said.
License renewals
June 1 marked the start of a new licensing year for Marshall, with the village board approving the renewal of several categories.
First, the board approved both Class B beer and Class B liquor licenses for The Fox Bar and Grille, 118 E. Main St., Luther-Hampshire-Pearsall American Legion Post 279, 279 American Legion Circle, and The Badger Bar, 137 E. Main St. The board also approved a class B beer license and a Class A liquor license for Fresh Market, 510 Plaza Dr.
The board approved Class A beer and Class A liquor licenses for Dollar General, 701 W. Main Street, Kwik Trip, 504 Plaza Drive, and Caps and Corks Liquor, 518 Plaza Drive. Kwik Trip also received a renewal of its cigarette licenses.
The board also approved a mobile home park license for American Mobile Homes Community LLC, which owns Evergreen Village on the municipality’s west side, and approved an arcade/game room license for Leisure Coin Machine Inc. to operate at Little Amerricka — the amusement park finally opened June 13 following closure due to COVID-19.
The board also:
• Received the 2019 Village Financial Report from David Maccoux of audit firm CliftonLarsonAllen.
“The audit went very well from our perspective,” Maccoux said. “Your general fund is certainly in a strong position.”
• Approved the use of $9,450 from the village Parks Enterprise Fund to repair a rotting treehouse in the Converse Park playground.
• Approved an ordinance amendment allowing a municipal official to authorize individual operating licenses, instead of having to approve the licenses at village board meetings.
• Approved a certified survey map for Ron and Paulette Riege at 6110 Hurd St., allowing them to combine two residential lots that had been split in 2016.
• Approved the addition of red metal siding to village well No. 1 on Hubbell Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.