Marshall Village Trustee Scott Michalak has resigned from the village board.
Michalak resigned formally on May 5, with a one-sentence email to village administrator Judy Weter, stating “I would like to offer my official resignation from the Board effective immediately.”
The resignation was submitted five days prior to the village board voting to censure Michalak at a May 10 meeting. The censure asserted that Michalak violated an ethics code enacted by the village.
“I thought it was frivolous,” Michalak said regarding the censure.
As a part of the censure, a formal reprimand issued by a governing body of one of its members, Michalak was removed from all committee assignments and would not be eligible for any other committee assignments until January 2023. The censure was approved with five votes and two abstentions.
The censure stemmed from a complaint filed by Trustee Andrea Andrews regarding posts Michalak made in Nextdoor, a social media group with specific groups based on local communities, about the village’s plans to replace its village hall.
The complaint states Michalak posted “Marshall residents the village board is currently considering replacing the current village hall and police department at a cost of 3.5 million dollars. What do you think of this? Thank you Trustee Michalak.”
Andrews wrote that the comments Michalak made online included several untrue statements, and misrepresented the village board’s “unanimous decision on the new Village Hall.”
Michalak replied to a comment complimenting him, stating she “was being very transparent by even posting this and quite frankly am hiding nothing. Do know that these discussions have been taking place in open session for over a year now.”
“The proponents of replacing the current building have touted that we have outgrown this building and it is outdated as well as the HVAC system is about shot,” Michalak stated. “Do realize the current buildings were built in 1969 when the village population was about 700 folks and DNA and forensic science isn’t what it is today but is that reason enough to replace these buildings? That is the reason for my post.”
Andrews wrote that Michalak “clearly identified himself” as a village board member and that he posted on social media “commentary where he is now in opposition to a unanimous decision that took place on July 13, 2021.”
Andrews wrote the posts violated the village board code of conduct, which states that“Village Board members will abide by the majority decisions of the Village Board once they are made and will accept and support them as long as they remain a member of the Village Board.” .
Andrews also wrote that Michalak’s comments violate another point the code of conduct.
“Each Village Board member represents one vote of seven and until a vote on any issue is taken, Village Board members’ positions are merely their own,” the code states.
Michalak expressed concerns that the price tag for the new village hall and police department is too high because “40% of our students have free or reduced lunch and 29% of our residents are under the poverty line.”
“That’s why I ran – to fix that,” Michalak said after his resignation.
“I felt the scope of research had not been done. I felt a site plan had not been done,” Michalak added.
Michalak also made a post on his personal Facebook page stating that he is against the building “because the current structure is fine but is in need of repairs.” He later said in the Facebook post that he was aware of “closed session information that would have secured Marshall’s economic future in my opinion.”
“In short, I choose people over buildings and the irony is that I am more powerful writing this post than I ever was a Trustee and that sucks. The village board needs to get rid of the ethical code of conduct and go with state statues in a real effort to become more transparent with it’s people,” Michalak wrote in the Facebook post.