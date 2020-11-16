Medina residents will soon need to haul their refuse to a new location, but they won’t need to travel too far. The town board has steadily made progress on preparing the property at 5536 Missouri Road to serve as the new trash and recycling center. The group decided to use the property, purchased in July 2019,
The board’s consensus at the Nov. 11 meeting was to open the new site on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Town Clerk Tammy Jordan said the town will contract with Royal Container Services, which subcontracts with Badger Disposal, for hauling services. According to her, the price was roughly the same as the contract the town had with Advanced Disposal, recently purchased by Waste Management. Furthermore, Royal will provide and maintain a port-a-potty at the Missouri Road trash site.
While the dumpsters may differ in size and number, the containers will still be able to hold the same approximate amount as the current dumpsters. Jordan said the town will have three eight-yard recycling containers, three eight-yard dumpsters for trash and an l20-yard open-top container for large items such as furniture.
“Since COVID, we’ve seen a lot of people doing what we’ve been calling the COVID clean out,” Jordan said. “A lot of people have been filling the dumpsters with large items.”
The eight-yard containers will be picked up on a regular basis while the 20-yard dumpster will be emptied on an as-needed basis.
In addition to placing dumpsters and the port-a-potty on the Missouri Road site, the board has already purchased a small shack where refuse site attendant and board member Sue Zingsheim will be able to use during the dump’s operating hours.
Jordan said the hours of operation will currently remain the same as in the past, including only being open Saturdays during the winter.
The Missouri Road property, which is also the location of the town’s salt shed, had to undergo several renovations to prepare for moving the dumpsters including adding new electric wiring, putting down new gravel driveways, and tearing down old structures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.