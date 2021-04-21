The Waterloo City Council was provided the results of the annual audit at its April 15 meeting. Justin Hoagland, a manager with Baker Tilly, outlined the city’s 2020 fiscal health.
According to Hoagland, when assessing the financial health of a municipality one of the best places to look is the general fund. Specifically, the Baker Tilly employee said the firm likes to look at the fund balance.
Based on the audit, Waterloo is in good shape if it didn’t take in any additional revenue and just used its overall fund balance. The city had a year-end available fund balance of $852,490 or approximately 42.4% of its budgeted expenses. The statewide average for municipalities of a similar size was 36.1%.
Hoagland said the city’s policy is to maintain a working capital fund of 25-33% of the current year’s general fund budgeted expenses.
Hoagland pointed out Waterloo’s large fluctuation in the general fund nonspendable account between 2019 and 2020, which was $946,796 and$72,414 respectively. The majority of 2019’s nonspendable money was an advance from the tax incremental finance district (TIF) 3. He said since it was advanced it was considered nonspendable.
“However, that was taken out of TIF 3 in 2020 to pay off this advance,” Hoagland said in explaining the substantial decrease in the general fund nonspendable amount between the two years.
This also impacted the 2020 unassigned general fund balance, which had a zero balance in 2019 but for 2020 was set at $852,490. Hoagland said those previously nonspendable funds are now available to use at the city’s discretion.
When looking at the city’s overall utilities, in 2020 the operating revenues were slightly above the annual operating expenses at $5,636,763 and $4,800,434 respectively.
Hoagland said the audit found the utilities had a 2020 year-end balance of $812,038, which is equal to 1.73 months of operation expenses. He said it is recommended the utility have one month worth of expenses hand.
Other council news:
• Approved purchasing a skid lift for the public works department at a cost not to exceed $17,900. The 2021 budget also needed to be amended as part of the purchase, which will come out of the public works road vehicle fund.
• Approved amending section 278 of the municipal code as it relates to trapping within the city limits. According to the new ordinance, it is unlawful to place traps within the city, except for live box traps or in land zoned as agricultural. The police chief may authorize the use of a different type of trap to remove a nuisance animal but only after an attempt to use a live box trap has failed.
