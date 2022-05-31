Marshall Village Board Trustee Andrea Andrews has defended her complaint that led to the censure of now-former Village Trustee Scott Michalak, saying that he made untrue statements, and misrepresented and went against village rulings.
Michalak resigned May 5, prior to a formal censure by the board after comments Michalak made on the social media app Nextdoor. Michalak had been a village trustee for five years.
In the village’s code of conduct for elected officials in Section 2-5-13 of its ordinances, a censure may involve penalties like removal of office, a $500 fine or removal from committees. In this case, the board opted to remove Michalak from committee appointments until at least January 2023.
The post the censure took issue with was Michalak stating “Marshall residents the village board is currently considering replacing the current village hall and police department at a cost of 3.5 million dollars . What do you think of this? Thank you Trustee Michalak.”
Andrews alleged that Michalak’s social media comments violated the code of conduct in “Expression of Positions on Issue.” The section states that trustees should clearly differentiate between personal opinions and the village’s official position when communicating with the media.
“By identifying himself as a Village Board trustee, his opinions could be taken that he was speaking for the whole Village Board,” Andrews said after the censure.
Andrews has said the price tag could be as high as $3.5 million and Village President Chris Campbell has hoped the project would be as low as $2.5 million. Campbell acknowledged the price tag could be higher “because of the costs, the increased costs of materials and labor and things like that.”
Andrews said there is no final project cost yet, which made Michalak’s $3.5 million comment untrue. When asked about the similarity between the potential $3.5 million price tag and Michalak’s $3.5 million figure post, Andrews did not comment.
However, Andrews said it’s important for residents to know how much the building will cost.
“I 100% believe that the residents of Marshall should know about the cost of the Village Hall and Police Department and that is why it is even more important that factual information is conveyed and not false statements by Trustee Michalak,” Andrews said.
Andrews also contended that Michalak gave an untrue statement regarding replacement of the heating, ventilation and cooling system.
The complaint cited social media comments Michalak made in part, that he supported HVAC system replacement at a cost of $180,000, but not replacing the entire building.
“He stated that the only thing that needed to be fixed was the HVAC system in the Village Hall and that it would cost $180K to fix. Neither of these statements are true,” Andrews said.
According to a document estimating project costs at village hall titled “1-10 year costs,” the HVAC system was estimated to cost between $110,000 and $120,000. Current Village Administrator Judy Weter said that estimate was two years old, and prices could have changed, but village staff and trustees didn’t receive information that the total would go as high as $180,000.
Michalak criticized the board’s code of conduct after the vote, calling it inappropriate and saying the action to censure him was frivolous.
In the code of conduct, frivolous complaints are addressed under “Enforcement of the Code,” which states that a person may be subject to criminal prosecution for perjury and possible civil liability if they knowingly make a false, misleading or unsubstantiated statement in a complaint.
The code also states that after review, if a complaint is groundless and appears to have been filed in bad faith, for the purpose of harassment, or is intentionally false or malicious, it may be considered perjury and subject to a penalty. If determined as such, the official accused may seek civil action at his or her own expense.
“The Village’s legal counsel and the majority of the Village Board did not think it was frivolous,” Andrews said.
Andrews cited the code’s “Majority Decision of Village Board” section that states trustees should abide by majority decisions of the village board once they are made, and will accept and support them as long as they remain a trustee.
Andrews stated that Michalak posted commentary that is “in opposition to a unanimous board decision that took place on July 13, 2021.” According to those meeting minutes, the board unanimously approved continuing the discussion and to “move forward with building plans for Municipal building.”
Code of conduct background
Curt Witynski of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities did not comment specifically on the Marshall situation, but said ethics codes for elected officials are common in Wisconsin communities.
“There’s nothing wrong or unethical with having board members abide by decisions,” Witynski said, adding that a conduct code is common for municipalities with a population greater than 6,000, which Marshall is.
Marshall’s code was controversial when it was first discussed at a March 2018 special village board meeting, meeting minutes from that meeting show. It was the only item on the agenda. The minutes don’t say why a special meeting was necessary for the topic when the monthly meeting was scheduled for seven days later.
According to the minutes, then-Village Administrator Adam Ruechel and village clerk Lindsey Johnson excused themselves prior to discussion so “the trustees could discuss this without staff getting involved.” The minutes state other attendees as Christine Eilders and Jason Pitzer, but not if they stayed for the discussion.
The minutes also don’t clearly state what legality questions there may have been. Michalak in 2018 filed a complaint with the Dane County District Attorney’s Office over the meeting, but the DA’s office later announced no action would be taken, according to minutes of an April 2018 meeting.
Because of the complaint, then-Village President Marlin Hensler asked trustees if they’d like to continue with the special board meeting, but said the village attorney deemed it legal under Wisconsin State Statute 19.59 that states municipalities may enact a code of conduct ordinance. Hensler, according to minutes, gave comparable codes for elected officials but those municipalities were not in the minutes.
Michalak said the meeting was a waste of time and there was a level of accountability with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission. Then-trustee Chelsea Haugen disagreed, saying that it’s important for a level of accountability for citizens who elect officials into office and the code helps that.
The code was discussed at the board’s meeting seven days later, but Hensler said there wasn’t enough time to discuss the topic then and wanted direction on where to start. Board members in attendance all voted to authorize the village attorney to draft a code of conduct. Michalak was absent.
The code was approved June 12, after village attorney review. Ruechel said that the code “coincides with other municipality board of trustee’s code of conduct,” but meeting minutes don’t say which municipalities those were. Michalak again contended the special meeting the previous March was illegal and there shouldn’t be a penalty for any violation of the code because it could lead to abuse. Ruechel replied by saying the code helps prevent anyone from getting taken off the board and that it would have to be an egregious act for a trustee to be removed from office.
Campbell, who had recently become a board member, said at the June 2018 meeting that the false or frivolous complaints section offered protection for alleged offenders. Andrews, who also had recently joined the board, said there should be a separate addition for filing complaints to additional people or bodies beyond just the notary and the clerk. The code was approved without the addition.