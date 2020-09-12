A couple of minor changes are coming to Waterloo Town Hall.
At the Sept. 9 meeting, the town board voted to discontinue the phone line located at town hall and also discussed replacing the town’s municipal sign.
The landline at town hall currently costs $75 a month and the phone is not needed for voting purposes, Town Supervisor Larry Holzhueter said. Town Clerk Cindy Schroeder also noted that although a copy machine is utilized at town hall, it is not used for faxing.
“My feeling is we don’t need (the phone line) and we’ll save a bunch of money getting rid of it,” Town Chairman Scott Hassett said.
Town Supervisor Jeremy Ellis also provided an update into efforts to replace the current town hall sign, which features good sign posts, but the wooden sign itself is rotting.
Though businesses in Middleton and Madison expressed interest in creating a new sign, Ellis received the most information from Dodge County Signs LLC based out of Hustisford. One of the company’s options would be a $700 double-sided aluminum sign featuring vinyl decals, which would also be laminated.
“He says he’s got signs that have been out for 20 years and they look like the day they left the shop,” Ellis said.
The company will send a variety of sign concepts to the town, including one that will feature the same design as the current sign, Ellis said. The sign replacement will be on the agenda for the next town board meeting.
The board also:
• Approved a conditional use permit for resident Paul Marty for building a shed on Blue Joint Road.
• Began discussion over whether and how to remove a large tree that is hanging over Woodland Road. Discussion will resume at the next town board meeting.
