Residents who live in Waterloo’s Ward #1, which is in the north-east quadrant of the city, interested in serving as city council alder have until Sept. 7 to submit an application.
Current Ward #1 Alder Jason Schoenwetter at the Aug. 5 meeting announced his resignation effective Aug. 31. The alder was re-elected in April in an uncontested race.
He was first elected to the council in April 2019 as a write-in candidate in his first uncontested race. Schoenwetter filled the role for two years after Matt Ziaja resigned as the Ward #1 alder in 2018 and the appointee chose not to run for office.
Applications for the aldermanic position can be found on the city’s website, https://www.waterloowi.us, under the news tab.
The appointed individual will fill the vacancy until voters elect a new ward #1 alder during the April 5, 2022 election. The elected person will then complete the remainder of Schoenwetter’s term, which ends in 2025.