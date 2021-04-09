It started with a bar.
As John Schuepbach, 71, prepares to end his tenure as an elected official, he recounted his initial decision to run for Marshall Village Board.
He purchased The Fox bar nearly 26 years ago and moved to the village without knowing anything about the community.
During shifts behind the bar Schuepbach would hear people exchanging rumors of the goings-on in the village; no one was really quite sure what was happening. So, Schuepbach decided in an effort to keep the public informed, he would run for a village trustee seat.
“That way, when customers come in here, I can tell them exactly what’s going on,” he said. “And being in that business, you get a good pulse of the community and the pros and cons.”
Schuepbach may no longer be serving up drinks as the owner of The Fox, but for almost two decades he has helped steer the direction of the village as a trustee and, for the last three years, as village president.
“I was honored and have enjoyed the many years of serving the Village of Marshall,” the outgoing president said. “I have always based my decisions on what is in the best interest of Marshall.”
As he looks back on his time serving the village, Schuepbach is very proud of the improvements completed at Firemen’s Park.
“I’m for anything that can pay for itself and generate some income and our parks director is doing a great job there,” the outgoing president said. “We’ve had major ball tournaments there.”
The outgoing village president encourages anyone interested in running for local elected office or serving on a commission or committee to seek it out.
“There have been ups and downs but I’d say 80% of the time it’s been pretty smooth,” he said. “There were issues but (the board) always got through them.”
There were several reasons he chose not to seek re-election; one factor was his age. If he earned another term as board president, Schuepbach would be approaching 75 by the time his second term would end.
Additionally, he has found it challenging to adapt to the rapidly changing technology, particularly in light of the surge of online meetings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As his tenure as village president ends, Schuepbach wanted to leave a few parting thoughts about the future of the village.
Schuepbach said the village’s identity as a bedroom community should be embraced.
“We offer great amenities and a slow, deliberate growth is what we need,” he said, pointing out his belief that a grocery store or large business with hundreds of employees is “a fantasy wish list. People move here, to Marshall, to get away from the atmosphere of the large city like Madison or Sun Prairie.”
Furthermore, Schuepbach does not feel the village can offer the same incentives as nearby large cities to attract businesses.
Recently, the village board has decided to look into selling Whistle Stop Campground, which opened in 2018. Schuepbach is in favor of seeing the village continue to own the campground, as long as an outside party manages it. Since opening, Whistle Stop is overseen by Bud Styer & Associates LLC with the village receiving the profits after all of the campground’s expenses have been paid.
“Some board members have repeatedly asked to sell the campground, which I think is a problem,” he said.
Furthermore, the outgoing village president would like to see the properties near the campground to be developed in a way to help attract tourists. Schuepbach said with the campground, which people can visit using day passes, and Little Amerricka in close proximity to one another, the adjacent property could be a good spot for a motel, restaurant, event facility or an expansion of the campground.
“If we don’t have big business but if we can get tourism dollars in Marshall, you could have almost 3,000 people between the campground and Little A-Merrick-A on a given weekend in town,” Schuepbach said. “And that’s equal to having a business.”
The final item he’d like to leave thoughts on is the new municipal building; Schuepbach is concerned that the board voted to not put the proposal onto a referendum and let residents voice their opinion on the project.
“I think that is totally wrong,” he said. “I think it should have been on a referendum.”
He understands there are shortfalls to the current municipal building, but feels it can be remedied with remodeling instead of a new structure. Schuepbach said putting money toward remodeling could prevent the need for a new facility.
“This new project is in the fast lane I keep telling (the board) … they’re going so fast on this,” he said.
Instead of focusing on building a new municipal facility, the outgoing village president would have preferred the board spend more time looking at creating a new pavilion at Firemen’s Park and other village developments.
