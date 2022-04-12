Discussion is moving forward on a potential referendum in the Waterloo School District.
Superintendent Brian Henning told board members this week that a question for an upcoming ballot could be presented at their May meeting.
Board members asked Henning how to approach educating district residents on the referendum need, while building a unified front.
“We’ll go over that next month when we bring the question in front of you,” Henning said.
District Finance Director Suzi Gould also said she was working on verbiage for the question and was “hoping to get that by the next board meeting.”
The discussion in recent meetings has pointed toward a November referendum.
Henning said the difficult part of the next seven months will be educating the community about why the referendum is needed.
Board member Kate Lewandowski has pushed for exploring the potential for a referendum for about a year. As part of that, she has attended out of district presentations on the recent history of Wisconsin school referendums.
“Most passed but you have to explain what those referendums are going to be. You can’t lead with how low the tax impact is,” Lewandowski said. “I’d like to see what these things will do – x, y and z.”
Henning said it would be difficult to not lead with the tax impact because “that’s generally the first thing people ask” and said he “would be real reluctant to promise anybody anything new.”
The state Legislature has told school districts they can use ESSER funds to offset costs, but districts like Waterloo are grappling with how they are one-time payments over the next two years. Waterloo is still expecting a deficit of at least $400,000, but it is growing daily, Henning said. He added that the district had just received notice earlier that day its natural gas cost was about to increase.
Henning said it is expected that the district will “burn through that ESSER money” easily in two years, if not before, because of rising operating costs. Money that would come through a referendum would be whatever the ESSER funds cannot cover, he said.
“What we will be able to do is when we have discussions about compensation increases. You might have a little bit more flexibility to go 3.5% instead of 3. When it comes to health insurance renewal instead of giving employees cuts, you might be able to go status quo. When it comes to keeping 3 counselors or mental health counselors in the district, you might be able to cut back 2 instead of 3,” Henning said.
“This is what we need to keep doing and keep doing well because if we don’t do this there is going to be significant cuts across the district because that’s what we’ll need to keep this place open,” he added.
Henning said revenue cutbacks from the state for the district exceeded $600,000 over the last five years. That is on top of no increases in its revenue limit over the past two years. Henning also said while there may have been more state aid, no new dollars came into the district and it received a little less because of changes in property value and student head counts, among other parameters.
Without additional revenue from a referendum, the district will be forced to cut AP classes, staff, benefits and co-curricular activities, Henning predicted.
He also said the geography of Waterloo forces it to compete for staff with other nearby districts, including Marshall, Deerfield, Sun Prairie or even Madison. He said the district still faces issues with staff retention with discussions ongoing to help improve that, as well as operating on a “very bare bones operation.”
Henning said AP courses cost money to run and they can be cut, but “ask the parents and students how happy they’ll be with the district then.”
“There aren’t a lot of areas we can cut in this district and where we do make cuts, it’s going to hurt. What happens if you don’t give a raise this year? If you want to talk about staff retention, talk to me three months from now if you don’t give raises,” Henning said. “The fact is that all the people that work for you have a million other options. So, if you don’t continue to be competitive, they’re just going to go somewhere else and we’re going to be left with nothing.”
The next school board meeting is scheduled for May 9 at 6:30 p.m.