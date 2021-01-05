Marshall’s Whistle Street housing project is close to meeting several milestones.
In a meeting on Dec. 30, the planning commission recommended the village board approve a trio of documents that will be necessary for the project to move forward — a certified survey map, a planned unit development and a conditional use permit. The housing development is set to feature three 16-unit rental buildings on the south side of Whistle Street, with Marshall-based Little Creek Construction spearheading the project.
Little Creek already secured a rezone for the property last October, changing the zoning from highway business to multi-family residential, while the certified survey map looks to split the property into two lots. Little Creek owner Mike Filkouski said that the property split would allow his company flexibility in determining the demographic of the third apartment building, with the first two reserved for people ages 55 and older.
“If we can’t fill this with 55 and older, that third building, I wanted the option to make it market rate apartments and it’s easier to do that if we have it on a separate lot,” Filkouski said. “We want this to be all 55 — I really don’t want to mix them — but I don’t know if there is enough demand for 48 units there.”
The certified survey map was completed by Reedsburg-based Vierbicher Associates Inc., which is serving as the project engineer and also the landscape design lead. The conditional use permit, meanwhile, has not yet been drafted, though the planning commission was confident that it would include the necessary details.
Lastly, the planned unit development document submitted by Little Creek consists of several conceptual renders, including a site plan. The plans notably feature 66 underground parking stalls, with each apartment building having 22 stalls each.
The construction of all three buildings is estimated to be approximately $3,900,000, with an additional $60,000 planned for landscaping and $50,000 for an outdoor gazebo and grill area.
Filkouski said Little Creek hopes to begin construction on the first apartment building in February, to be finished around August. Little Creek also anticipates the first building to be occupied by around January 2022, while the second building would begin construction shortly after and the third building would be built around 2024.
The village board is set to consider approval of the certified survey map, planned unit development and conditional use permit on Jan. 12.
