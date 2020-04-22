Even though Marshall schools have closed due to the coronavirus, village crossing guards will not be left without their source of income.
The village board voted April 14 to continue paying crossing guards for the rest of the school year, which includes all days that the crossing guards would have normally worked. The board meeting took place as a teleconference to allow for social distancing, with board members split between the municipal building and remote locations.
“Thank you to all our personnel for their continued performance during these trying times,” Village President John Schuepbach said. “They’re all keeping up with their duties and doing a very good job.”
The board also voted to formally cancel all events in Marshall until state and local governments begin to lift coronavirus restrictions.
“We felt that it would be best if the village board said that we’re stopping everything until further notice, just like most of the other municipalities have,” Village Administrator Judy Weter said.
Marshall’s upcoming farmers’ market would not be affected by the decision, as it is considered an essential operation, Village Clerk Lindsey Reno said. The village has also provided refunds to people who had reserved village shelters, Parks and Recreation Department Director Brandon Millner said.
Finally, the board approved a resolution for declaring a state of emergency, which will provide the village more flexibility in taking care of issues.
“It’s to prevent us from having to have meetings every time a major decision needs to be made,” Police Chief John Nault said.
The management of Marshall’s Whistle Stop Campground is planning to open the site to the public April 24, though the village board has not yet had any input into the decision.
Dane County Emergency Management has been altering their guidelines on campgrounds but most recently declared them as essential for people wishing to self-isolate there, Nault said. However, the county has advised against recreational activities on campgrounds, he said.
Other board action:
• Accepted a $57,285 Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program Grant from the DNR for improving sidewalks, pathways and trails throughout Fireman’s Park. The village has until June 30, 2022, to spend the money, Millner said.
