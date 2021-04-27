Road construction season has started to get underway and the Town of Portland has accepted a bid from Scott Construction in the amount of $139,170 for several projects.
The Portland Town Board accepted the bid at its April 15 meeting.
Town Clerk Nancy Thompson said roadwork will be completed on Youker Road, Baker Road, Behling Lane, Ridge Road, Schulz Road, Glory Road, Dalman Road, and the road into the town’s recycling site. All of those roads will be chip sealed.
Town board Chairman Jeff Spoke said Dalman, Ridge and the southern part of Youker roads will all be getting a coat of cold mix overlay, which includes wedging, before the chip seal is applied.
Spoke said the process of putting down cold mix before sealing has worked to the town’s advantage by saving it money and providing structure without needing to grind and repave the roads.
The chairman said the cold mix is anticipated to be put down in July with the chip sealing completed in August. There is not expected to be much impact on traffic while the roads being repaired.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.