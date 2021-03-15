With the Village of Marshall planning to construct a new municipal building, the village board has considered the possibility of sharing the facility with the Town of Medina.
The village has been eyeing the current 130 S. Pardee St. location as the preferred site for new administrative offices and a new police department, but joining with Medina would open the possibility of the new municipal building being located elsewhere. Village President John Schuepbach said Medina Chairman Todd Weinberger approached him with the idea of sharing a building.
Medina has already been planning to build a new town hall and garage at the town’s 5536 Missouri Road property, though the village board noted a shared facility would probably be located on Highway 19 or back at South Pardee Street.
Trustees Scott Michalak and Christopher Campbell stated they supported looking into the possibility of sharing a facility, though Michalak noted it was too early to have a serious discussion about the idea.
“I would say it’s a logistical nightmare for residents, with elections, with licensing,” Village Clerk Lindsey Johnson said. “We already have issues with Town of Medina people coming to the village for things and it really crosses hairs a lot already.”
Trustee Ryan Frey was also concerned that parking could be an issue, while Trustee Tara Gibbons and Police Chief John Nault both noted a Highway 19 facility would be located in a floodplain.
Village Administrator Judy Weter said a next step would involve seeing other Medina officials have any interest in the idea of a shared building.
The village has also already requested project cost estimates from architects and builders, with a deadline for information set for March 12, Police Department Office Manager Deanna Chadwick said. Any information received from the inquiry will go to the village’s new building committee, which was formed in February to assess the needs of the new municipal facility.
Maunesha Drive extension
Following the planning commission’s recommendation, the village board approved the extension of Maunesha Drive, which currently consists of three unconnected stretches of road.
Maunesha Drive runs parallel with Hubbell Street, beginning at Riverview Drive in the north and ending at Lions Park to the south, but there are two gaps in the street featuring undeveloped land. The approved extension would merge the street sections to provide opportunities for development and to give better access to emergency services.
The board also directed village staff to prepare a resolution of intent and to get engineering cost estimates of the project. Once this work is finished and property owners are notified, there will be a public hearing at the village board, allowing residents to voice their opinions on the extension.
Campground appraisal
The village’s investigation into the possibility of selling the Whistle Stop Campground has taken a step forward.
The village board voted to reach out to several appraisers to see what they would charge for an appraisal of the campground. Schuepbach provided the details of one possible appraiser based out of Milwaukee and said that an appraisal would cost around $3,000 to $5,000.
After a potential appraisal, the village would then need to hire a real estate broker to shop the property. Schuepbach identified Winona, Minnesota-based Properties Plus LLC as a potential broker, though no action was taken.
