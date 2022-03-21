The Waterloo Common Council has recommended hiring U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald’s deputy chief of staff Danyell Tremmel as the new city clerk.
The position has been vacant since January.
The council unanimously recommended that Mayor Jenifer Quimby appoint Tremmel as clerk.
Clerk’s Office administrative assistant Jeanne Ritter said on March 21 that Tremmel hadn’t yet accepted the position officially, so Tremmel’s start date was still up in the air.
Tremmel has been Fitzgerald’s deputy chief of staff since January 2021. She also previously worked as former Rep. Paul Ryan’s chief of staff.
Tremmel’s resume was posted to the city’s website, https://www.waterloowi.us/, shows she also worked as congressional deputy chief of staff in 2014, and in 2012. She listed experience on U.S. House of Representatives teams dating back to May 1995 when she was a congressional intern.
Tremmel listed many duties in those roles, such as leading teams of 18-25 people, managing multiple offices and providing oversight and management of business operations.
On her resume, Tremmel wrote that her objective if selected as clerk was “to effectively utilize my more than two decades of senior management experience, as well as my extensive and well-developed communication, research and writing skills, to secure a rewarding and challenging position that positively impacts the lives of others.”
Tremmel earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in political science in 1996 from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
The council had the clerk’s position on the agenda for its March 3 meeting, but tabled that discussion when several previous candidates withdrew.
“We had two candidates for clerk, but within four days they both backed out,” Quimby said March 3, adding that she was pleased that two others had applied that week.
The other candidate who applied was Gabriel Altenbernd, of Madison, who has most recently been a communications and management intern for the village of Waunakee since June 2021.
Altenbernd has a bachelor’s of arts in political science and history from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and a master’s in public administration from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.
Mo Hansen, who had been the city clerk since May 2004, resigned in January to take a job at Ab E Manufacturing in the Waterloo Business Park.
Clerk duties have since been covered by treasurer and deputy clerk Mike Tschanz, as well as Lois Baird, retired deputy clerk and treasurer. Baird, who was the deputy clerk from 1977 to 2017, was hired temporarily by the city to help in the clerk’s office until Hansen’s replacement was hired.