A few minor alterations to Waterloo’s aldermanic Ward 5 were approved through a resolution at the Sept. 16 meeting of the city council. The resolution was approved 6-1 with Alder Rich Weihert casting the opposing vote.
Clerk/Treasurer Mo Hansen said the technical requirements for amending wards are not necessarily to have a balanced population in each of the city’s wards, but to line up with legislative districts. Hansen said the main task in changing any boundaries is to have the populations in each legislative district aligned so it balances across the populations.
“Due to the population change from 2011 to 2021, it was necessary to realign in order to have the legislative districts have similar populations,” he said. “While we can’t take future population growth into consideration, aldermanic district 3 has the lowest population of the group by a small quantity but that is where our growth would be occurring very likely in the course of the next 10 years. That would make for balanced aldermanic districts over the course of the (future) 10 year period.”
The major modification to Ward 5 was the inclusion of Canal Road, Hansen said.
He explained the process worked by starting to look at the proposed Jefferson County map, which in effect defined any changes necessary to Ward 5. Then, the city worked backwards at looking at wards 4,3,2, and 1.
Hansen said the amended Ward 5 boundaries were on Sept. 13 found to accurately meet with the county supervisory district. The Jefferson County Board on Sept. 14 adopted its redistricting plan.
“So, this matches and aligns with their plans,” the clerk/treasurer said. “It modifies somewhat, but not in any large degree, what the current map lines are.”
When it comes to council representation each alder serves one ward except for wards 4 and 5, which are both represented by the same alder. The city also has three at-large alders.
Hansen said due to a delay by the United States Department of Commerce, “we’re on a compressed timeframe to provide our ward definitions.”
He said once the municipalities in Wisconsin complete defining their local districts, boundary changes can commence for larger legislative districts.
Other council action:
• Appointed Sara Cummings to serve as the Ward 1 Alder in light of the resignation of Jason Schoenwetter. A special election to fill in the remainder of the elected term will be conducted in the spring. A total of three candidates applied for the position, with one dropping out prior to the council meeting.
• Approved moving the Leschinger Street road construction project from 2030 to 2021. Due to the change in the road and utility out-year project plan, the full reconstruction of Hendricks Street has been pulled from 2022 for a date to be determined. Furthermore, with this schedule change, the council approved authorizing Kunkel Engineering Group to start field work and street and utility road reconstruction design work for Leschinger Street between Jefferson and South Washington streets.