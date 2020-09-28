Waterloo’s police officers will be seeing wage increases across the next few years after the city council on Sept. 17 agreed to a three-year contract covering 2021-2023. According to the document, officers will receive a 2% pay increase the first day of 2021, a 1.5% increase Jan. 1, 2022, and a 1% increase on both Jan. 1, 2023 and Sept. 1, 2023.
Under the 2018-2020 contract, officers were given 1% wage increase twice during 2018 and 2019, and a .25% increase on the first year of this year.
Council President Tim Thomas, who served on the mayor’s police contract negotiating committee, said the new contract had changes in wages and the amount the city will contribute to outfitting officers.
The agreement outlines that the city will buy a new ballistics vest for any new hires if necessary and provide $250 towards the purchase of a replacement vest for employees whose vest life has expired. Thomas, the city’s former police chief, said ballistics vests typically have a five-year life.
Additionally, the contract changed the policy for filling open shifts on short notice. The previous contract indicated if an officer calls in sick, the officer working before the open shift and the officer working after the open shift will either need to stay for an extra four hours or clock in four hours early. Based on new language, this may occur if there is an open shift.
The city now also reserves the right for the chief or lieutenant to fill a shift opening on short notice.
Other council action:
• Affirmed trick or treating would take place from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.
• Approved an ordinance restricting parking on the west side of 865 N. Monroe St.
• Authorized Hansen to submit an application for a Department of Natural Resources lead service replacement grant. The city had received this grant before and used all the funds it was provided.
• Approved an on-street parking permit application for Randie Lange on East Madison Street.
• Adopted a municipal purchasing policy exempting the Karl Junginger Memorial Library and Waterloo Utilities.
• Authorized moving forward with tax incremental finance matters including paying off TID #2 debt, hiring a TID #3 intern, and creating municipal priorities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.