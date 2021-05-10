The Waterloo City Council is hoping a developer will be amenable to a request for a change in an agreement. The point of contention? Sidewalks in front of an outlot that will be dedicated to the city as a park. The council approved a developer’s agreement with JGP Land Development LLC during its May 6 meeting for parcels in the DeYoung Farm Subdivision with a few revisions to what had originally been presented.
The city’s planning commission had recommended the approval of the agreement as presented, which outlined multiple provisions such as fee waivers, the erection of a fence near a buffer zone, and public improvements including the placement of sidewalks. According to the document, the developer would need to install sidewalks for all residential lots but not outlot 8 – the future to-be-named park. Instead of sidewalks, the 3-plus acre area would have at least one bike/pedestrian street access point.
Clerk/Treasurer Mo Hansen said the access to the park would be similar to the part of Firemen’s Park along Lum Street– there are no sidewalks along the immediate perimeter of the park but there is a curb.
Hansen said there is specific language in the development agreement stating the city gets the parkland once JGP Land Development builds homes of the adjacent lots. He said it could be multiple years before outlot 8 is dedicated to the city.
“The developer is backing away from major investment in that the park and we get a park that we design it as we see fit,” he said.
One of the council members inquired why there wouldn’t be a sidewalk in front of the park since there are sidewalks in front of all residential lots in the subdivision.
“I was under the impression there were sidewalks all the way down,” said Mayor Jeni Quimby, pointing to the preliminary plat map. “I thought that whole thing had sidewalks. … I swear to God I thought the sidewalk went around the whole thing.”
Council President Tim Thomas said the city could decide to put in sidewalks once the park is designed. He even suggested the city could instead install an asphalt walking path instead of a concrete sidewalk in front of the park.
The council agreed to change the provision regarding sidewalks in front of outlot 8 to note sidewalks are required for the parcel.
While no other changes were made to the developer’s agreement, Utilities Superintendent Barry Sorenson suggested the council look at reversing its decision on waiving impact fees for new developments. According to Hansen, if Waterloo were charging impact fees, the JGP Land Development subdivision development would bring in approximately $500,000 in fees.
“We still come out ahead and get more homes put up than if we did have fees,” Quimby said.
Other board action:
• Approved entering into a real estate listing contract with Madison Commercial Real Estate for 333 Portland Road.
• Approved the updated comprehensive plan.
• Approved entering into an outdoor recreation aids grant contract with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
• Re-elected Thomas as council president.
