After a two-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Town of Medina held its annual meeting on June 16. A total of 13 electors attended including all members of the town board, three town employees and five residents.
The bulk of the meeting was a presentation by Devin Flanigan of Keller & Associates regarding the town-owned property at 5536 Missouri Road. In the past few months, the town board has been discussing what type of future development could occur on the roughly 30 acres of land.
Flanigan explained how the town board came to this point, starting four years ago when a committee was formed to review the town properties and buildings. The group determined that among other things there was severe structural issues with the salt shed, posing a safety hazard to the town’s patrolman. As a result, the town sought out options to remedy the problem. Last year, the electors agreed to purchase the Missouri Road property for $285,000.
Instead of erecting a new salt shed, the town repurposed one of the existing facilities on the property. Additionally, two other buildings on the site are being used for cold storage for equipment including snow plow blades. The town board is now looking at how else to use the property.
When the committee looked at the viability and future needs of the town’s existing facilities, it determined there were space restraints and safety concerns with the town garage and the town hall did not meet the current needs of the community, including lack of privacy during elections, lack of records storage, non-ADA compliant restrooms and a lack of space. Additionally, the Medina refuse and recycling center is not large enough to accommodate the town’s population.
“What do other towns of this size build,” Flanigan said. “Find another community that’s built something similar to your size and start looking at how they did it. There’s no reason to reinvent the wheel.”
Keller & Associates presented a few options to remedy the inadequacies of the existing town facilities. Flanigan said the board has been looking at moving the town hall/garage and recycling and refuse site to Missouri Road.
“The plans that you see today will not be built because there’s changes, there’s modifications and the reason is the plans get better as we make this modifications,” Flanigan said.
The concept rendering shows a pre-engineered metal building to serve as the town hall and garage that would be more functional and “practical. It’s everything you need,” Flanigan said. “We want the building to accommodate five to 10 years of growth but the goal is to be a 50-year building. The worst case scenario is that you have to build another (garage) bay for equipment.”
One resident asked if the town would consider creating an outdoor shelter that could be rented by people wishing to hold a party or other social gathering. Town Chairman Todd Weinberger said that was an option; due to the large parcel he thought there could even be a park built on the property.
While no costs were presented, Weinberger the costs could be offset by selling the Highway 19 property where the existing facilities are located.
The town board plans to have an electors meeting in the near future to gather more public input.
Another major component of the annual meeting is the yearly financial report. However, due to some errors, the electors chose to take no action at the meeting. One hour prior to the annual meeting, the town board met to resolve a few of the issues found in the 2019 annual report.
Weinberger said the $50,000 discrepancy is likely linked to the transfer of information from the business accounting software the town uses the government accounting software.
He anticipates the report will be updated and ready for approval at the next scheduled town electors meeting, when the residents will have an opportunity to further discuss the future of 5536 Missouri Road.
