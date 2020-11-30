Dane County certified its election results Sunday after a presidential recount requested by President Donald Trump wrapped up over the weekend.
Trump gained 45 votes on President-elect Joe Biden, with the latter seeing a 91-vote reduction and Trump seeing a 46-vote reduction, according to Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell.
"All done," McDonell tweeted Sunday with the results. He said Saturday that counting had finished, but time was needed to reconcile numbers and complete paperwork.
The Dane County Board of Canvassers certified the county's results Sunday, 3-0.
Trump seemed unbothered Saturday, redirecting his Twitter followers' attention from the recount to upcoming court cases, tweeting, "The Wisconsin recount is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday. We have found many illegal votes. Stay tuned!"
Twitter marked the tweet with a note that "this claim about election fraud is disputed," as it has done many times throughout recent weeks.
Weeks after the election, the country remains divided on the issue of voter fraud, with President Trump continuing his push to have results from swing states thrown out due to accusations of voter fraud.
With Wisconsin one of those swing states that decided the 2020 election, that division is also true on the local level.
"I observed every day of the Dane recount," Dane County Supervisor and village of Cottage Grove trustee Melissa Ratcliff said. "Dems and staff worked hard to have every vote count vs gop attys and observers (many from out of state) who tried to invalidate WI votes. We should want all votes to count, give everyone the ability to vote and have their votes count."
Several lawsuits have been filed to throw out votes from Wisconsin's left-leaning counties such as Dane County, including a lawsuit from Dean and Karen Mueller, the latter of the Amos Center for Justice and Liberty, Chippewa Falls residents who filed a case last week to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to issue an emergency injunction to stop the Wisconsin Election Commission from certifying the state's election results.
