Marshall’s dedicated online hub for economic development will be closing down.
The village board voted July 14 to discontinue its “Grow Marshall” website, while also approving a proposal from Minneapolis-based GovOffice Web Solutions to upgrade the village’s main website, marshall-wi.com. GovOffice will also transfer over the economic development material from growmarshall.com to the upgraded site and will continue to provide support for the platform.
Originally started to help spur development within the community, the Grow Marshall website came under scrutiny in recent months after village officials questioned the cost of maintaining two separate web domains.
“The marshall-wi.com is more standard for government and matches the (village’s) email addresses,” Village Administrator Judy Weter added.
Village Trustee Jazon Pitzer noted that marshall-wi.com is the top search result when searching for Marshall online, while the Grow Marshall site is buried further down. The new GovOffice website will also allow the village to better serve residents who speak English as a second language, Pitzer said.
Trustee Andrea Andrews, who voted to discontinue the Grow Marshall website, initially expressed a caution against moving to a new web platform.
“I understand the staff’s concerns regarding the two websites — I’m just hesitant because we put a lot of time and money into growmarshall.com,” she said. “I don’t want to go down the same avenue again and waste taxpayers money on a website.”
However, village officials noted that the Grow Marshall site is an unfamiliar web platform, making routine updates difficult, while also making it unsuitable for becoming the village’s sole website.
“Part of the problem with the Grow Marshall site is the fact that it’s empty,” police department Office Manager Deanna Chadwick said. “None of the information about the village, none of the ordinances (or) staff information is on Grow Marshall, and that takes staff time to either manually input it or it costs us, I believe the dollar amount was roughly $100 an hour, for someone else to do it for us.”
Village Clerk Lindsey Reno also said that she, along with Chadwick and Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Millner, are each “very experienced” with the GovOffice platform, making website updates more straightforward.
The board also:
• Authorized selected contractors to begin public works projects, including the addition of steel siding and rubber roofing to village wellhouse No. 1 and the installation of a liner in a drainage channel at Converse Park.
• Authorized village employees to carryover vacation time until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
