Though not a unanimous decision, the Marshall Village Board approved a rezone Oct. 13 that will allow the Whistle Street housing project to move forward.
The board voted 4-2 to rezone a property south of Whistle Street from highway business to multi-family residential, clearing an obstacle for Little Creek Construction to begin a housing development there. However, the rezone will not become effective until Little Creek completes the necessary planning measures for the three 16-unit rental buildings, including a signed developer’s agreement and a certified survey map.
The board voted in agreement with the planning commission’s recommendation, with village trustees Ryan Frey and Scott Michalak voting no. Michalak expressed a concern that the housing project would take up land that could be used for a potential expansion of the village’s Whistle Stop Campground, which is located to the east of the housing development site.
“We obviously have something that could be helpful to us and benefit us, but I think (we would be) having a short-term vision if we were to build a housing complex,” Frey said.
Village President John Schuepbach thinks there will be plenty of land for any campground expansion and also said the village has an urgent need for senior housing, which would be satisfied by the two planned rental buildings reserved for people ages 55 and older.
“I do think the field to the north makes the most sense for the expansion of the campground,” Trustee Jason Pitzer said. “It kind of fits with the layout that’s already there — I don’t know that putting campsites up where this (housing project) is proposed to go in would make much sense.”
Chicken ordinance denied
The village board voted unanimously to deny an ordinance which would have allowed Marshall residents to raise chickens. The decision follows the planning commission’s recommendation to deny the ordinance, citing concerns over improper manure disposal.
Schuepbach noted a chicken ordinance would have financially impacted the village in order to be able to monitor the raising of chickens.
“Planning commission member Sue Wollin did a lot of leg work on this, reaching out to other communities,” Schuepback said. “Some of them said, ‘We tried it, it took off and then after a few years, it kind of died down.’ And they said during that, they had some flare ups and problems, and then it became a non-issue because people stopped doing it.”
Pitzer said that manure runoff should not be much of a concern considering how much manure runoff already comes from fields. Schuepbach agreed but said that the primary concern was over what procedures residents would use for disposing chicken waste.
“How do we regulate it?” Schuepbach asked. “I think this is where one of the impasses came (for the planning commission).”
Other board action:
• Approved a village ordinance allowing the police department to act against individuals who enter unlocked vehicles without consent, whereas previously the department could only enforce an ordinance for entry into locked vehicles.
• Approved this year’s use of snowmobile trails by Marshall Sno-Drifters Snowmobile Club.
• Approved a site plan for Joe Marceil and Kari Augustine to allow for the extension of a fence on the west side of their 113 E. Main St. property.
• Approved a conditional use permit for Anthony and Katherine Spannbauer to allow the addition of an detached garage onto their property at 506 W. Main St.
• Waived the park rental fees for nonprofits Do Good Wisconsin and Boy Scout Troop 76.
