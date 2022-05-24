A local push may lead to a portion of Highway T near Marshall High School to become part of an all-terrain vehicle and utility terrain vehicle route.
This is a stretch about 4/10 of a mile at the Marshall village limits just southwest of the high school that would extend to Oak Park Road, all of which is in the town of Medina. Medina has some of its roads approved for ATV and UTV access, including Oak Park Road.
The Quad County Runners, an ATV organization serving Dane, Jefferson, Dodge and Columbia counties, has proposed making the stretch accessible to ATVs and UTVs, which has also been taken on as a project by Dane County District 20 Supervisor Jeff Weigand, per his public comments at a May 11 Medina Town Board meeting.
State statute 23.33(11am)(4) says a city, township or village may authorize UTVs and ATVs to be operated on its roads, but only on roads with speed limits 35 miles per hour or less. Those roads also can’t be part of the national interstate system or defense highways.
The speed limit along this stretch of Highway T in Medina is 55 miles per hour, so authorization of that stretch of Highway T would fall back to Dane County.
If it were to be approved, it would be a part of the county’s ATV/UTV pilot program, which was created in 2021. Currently, the only stretch of road that’s a part of the program is in the town of Mazomanie on Highway Y, from the village of Mazomanie village limits to Highway 78 in western Dane County.
“I’m looking to try it for one year,” Weigand said on May 11.
Weigand called the possible addition to the pilot program a neat idea, but wants to ensure there would be no nuisances. He is in the process of drafting a resolution, but reached out to the Medina Town Board and residents in hopes of getting feedback from them.
“I’m just checking with the municipalities to check if there is opposition and I’m working with our corporation counsel,” Weigand said. “If people have feedback they are more than welcome to give that.”
Jefferson and Columbia counties have had extended access for ATVs and UTVs on most roads, and Dodge County made more roads accessible at a May 17 county board meeting.
Proponents of allowing UTVs and ATVs on Highway T say it would allow for increased access and economic development locally.
“If this were to be approved, it would give us a connection through much of Dane County, and to Jefferson County and Dodge County. From there, you can pretty much go anywhere in the state,” Quad County Runners member Bill Blaska said.
Blaska contends having this stretch of road will present opportunities for ATV and UTV riders to patronize businesses.
“There is potential for tourism dollars for the Marshall area out of this,” Blaska said.
The town of Medina has already approved having most of its roads accessible to ATV routes. Marshall has ATV routes as well.
If the county does not add this stretch to the pilot program, the only way it could become an ATV route is if the county lowers the speed limit, which would put it under Medina’s jurisdiction. It would still require town board approval.
“I like the idea of lowering the speed limit,” Medina Town Chairman Todd Weinberger said at the May 11 town board meeting.
Blaska said the intent is to see if there can be more ATV and UTV access on some Dane County roads, but not all of them.
In an email from Dane County Highway Commissioner Jerry Mandli to Weigand shared with The Courier, Mandli wrote that the pilot program will be a “critical piece in our evaluation of the feasibility of authorizing ATV/UTV access,” and that department officials do not believe pilot expansion is appropriate until that data is gathered.
Mandli wrote ATV and UTV activity would be evaluated and that operating those vehicles on roads is “rather use intensive and can present public safety challenges.” Mandli told Weigand that department officials don’t foresee recommending this stretch of Highway T for future ATV and UTV use.
“The section of roadway is a major commuter route” with more than 3,000 vehicles of average daily traffic already, Mandli wrote. “ATV/UTV access may not be compatible.”
Mandli told Weigand that other routes have been requested, but did not specify how many or where those were from.
“As a result, we must remain consistent and wait until the pilot program runs its course,” Mandli wrote.