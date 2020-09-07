A pandemic and software snafus couldn’t stop the Town of Medina from presenting its annual budget report. After the meeting was postponed several times, the electors were able to meet Aug. 31. The attendance was sparse with only the town board members, town clerk and a pair of residents – current town patrolman Jim Hellenbrand and former board member Ron Jacobson.
According to the 2019 annual income and expenses report, the town ended the year with a $68,079.03 income. The total income for the year was $1,050,690.39; roughly 54% of that amount came from town tax revenues, which were $564,381.35.
Of the $982,611.36 in expenses, $323,059.99 (33%) went to fund public works. This includes all roadwork projects completed during 2019.
Comparing the actual 2019 numbers to the amount budgeted for the year showed the town raking in more profits than budgeted for, but also more in expenses than anticipated.
According to the 2019 financial statement shared at the meeting, Medina’s overall income was $301,726,55 more than budgeted. Some of this can be attributed to a massive windfall of approximately $180,000 in miscellaneous revenue. The 2019 expenses also came in $233,647.52 more than budgeted; the largest expense overage was nearly $160,520 in capital outlay, which was not budgeted for, and $49,366 for general government.
The town board has already started to work on the 2021 budget; by holding a special meeting prior to the annual meeting at which time the group recessed and reconvened following the conclusion of the electors meeting.
Updates provided
Town Chairman Todd Weinberger said the action to place at compactor at the Missouri Road property had been placed on hold. Several factors have played into this decision including the lack of appropriate power source, the need to lay down a concrete slab for the machine to be placed, and no immediate decision to build a new town hall at the property.
As for the comprehensive plan update, which was put into motion last year, it is on hold indefinitely while Dane County has all of its employees working remotely from home.
The town chairman again approached the idea of borrowing for larger road projects and using the annual road aid to pay down that debt. The board did not take action to pursue this option.
