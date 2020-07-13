Last year, the Town of Medina spent a total of $1,501.84 on a pair of elections; so far this year, it has spent $6,507.48 with $1,354.63 going towards polling place equipment such as gloves and materials to create plexiglass voter sign-in booths shields and $3,445 of the total used to purchase new voting equipment. And there is still the August primary and November general election remaining, which the Wisconsin Elections Commission is expecting to see a more than usual request for absentee voting due coronavirus, which will result in increase postage and absentee ballot costs.
There is some financial relief in sight for the unexpected increase in expenses in the form of two grants. During the July 8 Medina Town Board meeting, Clerk Tammy Jordan and Chairman Todd Weinberg explained how they intend to use grant funds that are specifically to be used for costs incurred due to COVID-19.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission was authorized to implement a $4.1 million WEC CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) subgrant program to offset pandemic-related election costs. Each municipality is allowed $200 in base amount and $1.10 per registered voter. Jordan said Medina received a total of $1,153.70 from the program.
“This doesn’t come close to covering the costs,” she said.
The money can be used for additional ballot supplies, printing and postage costs; additional cleaning supplies, cleaning services and protective equipment; additional staffing; additional mailings for public communication; additional absentee ballot drop-boxes; additional space leasing; and acquisition of additional equipment to process the higher volume of absentee ballots.
Some of the funds have already been used to purchase a locked drop-box for the exterior of the town hall where residents would be able to securely drop off their ballots when no one is in the office.
Jordan hopes the second grant program, Routes to Recovery, would help offset election costs. Medina received $22,647.
The Routes to Recovery Program, also funded through the CARES Act, has a bit more flexibility on how the money can be spent. Wisconsin was given $200 million to help address urgent and unique COVID-19 recovery needs. The state has allocated funds to every Wisconsin county, city, village, town, and federally recognized tribe.
There is an 11-page frequently asked questions document outlining what the money can and cannot be used for. It can be utilized for multiple uses including sanitation supplies, distributed to individuals in need of financial assistance, public health emergency recovery planning, expenses related to contact tracing, provide grants to small businesses, and increased solid waste capacity due to the disposal of personal protective equipment.
Weinberg said based on the recent Dane County requirement that anyone inside a building other than their own home wear a facemask, he expects there to be a surge in purchasing masks and hand sanitizer. Some of the Routes to Recovery money could be used for this. Additionally, he would like to look into providing small business grants to a pair of businesses in the town that were required to close under Gov. Tony Evers Safer At Home order.
Whatever portion of the Routes to Recovery not used will need to be returned to Dane County.
Future of dump/recycling center
The town board accepted a bid for the demolition of a feed bunker and some roofs at the municipality-owned 5536 Missouri Road property.
The supervisors approved spending no more than $2,500 to have Dunneisen Excavating remove the feed bunker and roofs for the planned future location of the town’s dump and recycling center, and have an electrician disconnect the electricity on the property.
Weinberg said removing the feed bunker would open up 50 to 60 square feet, which could be used to accommodate a future compactor and space for trucks that would empty out the compactor.
It was decided the materials removed by Dunneisen Excavating would be used to remedy a drainage issue in the Maple Heights neighborhood.
In other refuse discussion, the board considered exchanging two regular sized dumpsters for a large, walk-in style refuse container where residents could dispose of larger items, like sofas and mattresses.
“We have to come up with a game plan,” Weinberg said.
The board also:
• Approved a parade/race application for the Trek 100 Ride. While the ride will be held virtually this year, with people encouraged to ride the 100 miles in their own community, it is expected 50-100 riders will follow the route mapped out by Trek that utilizes town roads. Related to the topic was an update on the application form. The form states each parade/race applicant must submit a $500 refundable deposit; the town’s ordinance states these applications are $750, with $250 for administration cost and $500 for the refundable deposit.
• Approved a rezoning application and a request to move and raze a building.
• Tabled taking action on the recently updated 2019 financial report.
