This week, the Waterloo City Council will be given the opportunity to decide whether to approve a developer’s agreement for the DeYoung Farm subdivision. The city’s planning commission at its April 27 meeting heard the most recent update on the agreement from Mayor Jeni Quimby and city Clerk/Treasurer Mo Hansen. They offered no recommended changes to the document.
“We’re getting closer,” Quimby said the about agreement, which has been looked at by developer JGP Land Development LLC. This is the same developer working on the McKay Way properties in the Treyburn Farms subdivision.
Per the agreement, initially drafted in November 2005 for the preliminary plat for the DeYoung Farm subdivision, the developer is responsible for funding public improvements to all plats. These include curb, gutter, sidewalks, lighting, sanitary sewer, and water main and service pipes. Hansen said some of these improvements will need to be installed by the developer while others will be completed by the city, which will then bill the developer for the costs.
The clerk/treasurer said JGP Land Development will complete the entire project in up to as many as six phases. Each phase must be completed within 18-months of the start of construction. Hansen said the city has agreed to not charge any impact fees for five years upon the signing of the developer’s agreement; currently, Waterloo has opted to waive impact fees on all new developments and has decided to offer an extension for the multi-phase DeYoung Farm development.
Within the development will be an outlot of approximately three acres that will be turned into a public park with a name to be determined. A bike path would be put inside the park and connect with an on-street bike route.
Hansen pointed out there was a unique section on the agreement that was based on an objection by Jefferson County during the 2005-2006 plat process. Through a series of negotiations at that time, a 150-foot buffer was created to extend along the aforementioned outlot. Hansen said the developer would need to pay for a fence that would separate the Garmen Nature Preserve and the buffer, which would be deeded to the city.
Other commission news:
• Recommended the City Council approve the comprehensive plan updates.
• Approved a conditional use permit for an 800 square foot accessory building at a residence on West Madison Street.
• Approved the checklist for procedures for building permit applications and future development plans.
