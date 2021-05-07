For more than a year, the Medina Town Board has been discussing the creation of a new municipal facility at 5536 Missouri Road that the town purchased in 2019. However, no price had been indicated, until the board’s special May 5 meeting.
“The million dollar question – how much is it going to cost,” said Devin Flanigan of Keller & Associates, who has been working with the town on developing a plan for the combined town hall and garage.
The million dollar question had a multi-million dollar answer - $2.6 to $2.8 million.
Flanigan broke down the cost for the board - $2.4 to $2.5 million for building construction, $150,000 to $250,000 for an outbuilding that would house a trash compactor, and $50,000 in contingency for purchases for the town hall such as appliances, furniture, etc.
“If I would have given you number exactly one year ago today, the price would be $300,000 to $400,000 less,” he said, explaining the cost of materials used in construction including lumber, steel, PVC and copper have all increased.
Flanigan expects the prices for materials to be much more stable in early 2022 but right now, demand is exceeding supply.
Town Chairman Todd Weinberger said the board would set up a meeting with financial services company Baird to discuss what financing options are available.
Flanigan said the budget figures presented were based on the best estimate, but the town will know the exact cost when it bids the project; the timeline shows the bidding process occurring in early 2022.
Weinberger inquired what would happen if the bids come in higher than anticipated and the board decides to not pursue the project.
“I’ve never had that happen before,” Flanigan said.
The Keller & Associates representative said if the bids came in too high, the town could decrease the contingency costs and look at alternates that could bring the price down.
“You need to have the board behind the plan and the budget,” Flanigan said.
The board had created a timeline to present the project to residents during public information sessions with the first one scheduled for Thursday, June 10. Weinberger said by that time, the town should know how the facilities project could be funded and how much it would impact property taxes.
The town electors would have the chance to approve or deny the project at a special meeting set for September.
Plan reviewed
Before the budget numbers were presented to the town board, Flanigan provided an overview of the combined town hall and garage building plan. Visitors would have access to the structure through a secure vestibule where the outer doors would be unlocked to an area where there would be a window for the clerk to speak with the visitor before allowing the individual to enter the building.
The town hall portion of the building would include office space for three workstations, a meeting room, a smaller conference room, a kitchenette, two unisex single-stall restrooms, a storage closet, janitor’s closet, and secure storage area that would be fire-rated to protect documents stored within.
The garage space would have multiple parking bays large enough to accommodate the large plows and wings plus a wash bay that could be used for parking. The combined facility would also have a mezzanine that could be used for additional storage.
As for the refuse compactor outbuilding, it would have roll-up doors and a fenced in area to restrict access during non-operational hours. A gate would need to be opened in order for the public to access the compactor and other disposal areas.
