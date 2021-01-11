A total of six people are seeking to serve on the Marshall School Board with two candidates added before the extended deadline of Friday, Jan. 8. Allison Fuelling and Jeff Bettin will join Justin E. Rodriguez, Christie Eilders and Tabitha Ramminger and incumbent Heather Herschleb in running for three three-year positions on the board.

A primary election will not be necessary.

Rodriguez and Eilders both ran for the board last year with Eilders not receiving enough votes to move past the primary. Rodriguez had the lowest number of votes among the four candidates who were on the April 2020 ballot.

The lone incumbent seeking re-election was appointed to fill a board vacancy in December 2017 and later won her first term in the 2018 regular spring election.

Incumbents Cecil Chadwick and Paul Wehking chose not to seek another term.

Load comments