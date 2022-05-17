Waterloo School District Superintendent Brian Henning recently reported to the school board that negotiations with Kobussen Buses of DeForest for bus service are dragging on.
“We thought we’d had an actionable plan to put in play, but they (Kobussen) changed their mind,” Waterloo School Board President Matt Schneider said at a May 9 meeting.
Henning told board members that the framework of a 2-5 year plan was in place that “we thought everyone was behind” but talks stalled recently because of the “April inflation number.”
“There’s a clause in our contract that when we don’t have school, we pay 40% of the bill,” Henning said, adding that while other school districts paid 100% of their bus transportation bills with outside companies on off days, Waterloo didn’t have to, because of that clause. “Kobussen asked to change that wording.”
Henning reported that both the district and bus company were on board with reducing the number of bus routes, but Kobussen was interested in increasing the cost per route to equal the current cost.
Last year, the school district paid Kobussen nearly $339,000 for bus service.
Despite the stall, Henning anticipates not losing bus service even if negotiations break down completely. If no new contract is reached, the current terms roll over into the 2022-23 school year, he said. Henning suggested the board wait to approve terms of a new contract until there is a clearer outlook on the consumer price index.
“Technically we’d be up for contract this fall so they could walk away, but I doubt they will do that,” Henning said. “We’re going to continue to negotiate with them, but I don’t think the board should give in to them.”
“If all else fails we can revert back to the old contract,” Henning added.
New board member Sara Cummings pressed Henning on if the district could seek service from other bus companies, if negotiations do not go as administrators hope.
“I won’t say there aren’t, but not a lot of bus companies are looking to take on more schools right now,” Henning said.
Playground resurfacing
The school board also approved having the asphalt at the elementary school playground redone. This was initially brought before the board in April because Henning and other administrators saw it becoming a safety hazard, with students tripping and falling during recess.
It had been brought up as a potential part of the 2019 referendum, but was dropped due to cost.
“Even though we don’t have money in the budget for this we should use our fund balance out of the interest of safety,” Henning told the board.
Henning said he could not find the age of the current asphalt at the playground.
The cost of redoing the elementary playground asphalt is just over $97,500. The board also approved a bid to fill cracks, seal and repaint lines in the front parking lot for about $21,500. Henning recommended that the project be done along with the elementary playground for cost savings.