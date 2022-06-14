As the town of Waterloo still mulls over what the future holds for its emergency medical services, the city of Lake Mills has invited town officials to attend an informational meeting.
The Thursday, June 16 meeting, a special Lake Mills city council meeting, will be held at 6 p.m. at the Lake Mills Municipal Building, 200 Water St. The towns of Lake Mills, Aztalan and Milford have also been invited.
The town of Waterloo is evaluating its service options, and considering whether to possibly contract with the cities of Waterloo and Lake Mills for EMS.
The Lake Mills City Council is still discussing the possibility of its fire department absorbing the city’s EMS service, and creating a combined service to contract with area townships. The current Lake Mills EMS informed the town of Waterloo several months ago that it was severing the agreement to provide EMS service to the town when the contract expires Dec. 31.
Town board members said in April that they could not make a decision on EMS service until at least June. At a June 8 meeting, the board didn’t take action on it.
Waterloo Town Chairman Scott Hassett said that he, and possibly other board members, will attend the June 16 meeting to “see what they have in mind.”
The current Lake Mills EMS operates independently from the city as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.
Lake Mills City Manager Steve Wilke has outlined several EMS options for the Lake Mills City Council to discuss and potentially implement. He sent a memo to alders June 3.
One of the options is the combined fire and EMS that would be “more effective or coherent whole” and would include “operational efficiency, eliminating duplication and getting access to new revenues.” Efficiencies would be created by eliminating the duplicating “physical plan, manpower, apparatus, equipment and political and fiscal resources.”
The Lake Mills Fire Department would take on an advanced EMT level service and two ambulances. Each ambulance would be scheduled and staffed with personnel 24/7 for every day of a given year with one advanced EMT and one paramedic, Wilke said. While paramedics can provide advanced critical medical care and triage for patients, an advanced EMT can also stabilize and transport patients for all calls.
This model would need additional resources including hiring or promoting staff to fill positions to be both fire and EMS. It would also entail negotiating a contract with the current Lake Mills EMS to determine a transition date, soliciting a billing contract, preparing standards, training incoming firefighters to a desired service level, acquiring an additional ambulance and related equipment, setting up for a supply cache for expendables and controlled substances and modifying dispatch protocols.
Wilke wrote in his memo that the Lake Mills City Council would have to take action to have these steps completed by December of this year.
“Both of these options have costs to the towns, which is why we’ve invited them to participate in those conversations,” Wilke told the Lake Mills City Council June 7.
The Lake Mills Fire Department would contribute 20% of personnel costs with the rest being picked up by other municipalities, and also share facilities costs with any participating townships. Costs will also be covered by fees and transfers.
The costs of running the service would be determined based on population sizes, spreading costs by population per capita. In his memo, Wilke included data that suggested it would cost $30.59 per capita in 2023 to implement the model, but that was only if all the townships under the current EMS model opted into the fire department model. He did not include numbers detailing costs if any townships chose not to join.
Wilke suggested in his memo that the model allows for the “highest level of productivity” during each shift to allow for a high level of flexibility for “dynamic and peak-time deployment of fire and EMS units.” He also said it could dramatically enhance pre-planning for possible emergency responses.
The Waterloo Town Board discussed EMS service at a March 10 meeting after receiving a proposal from the city of Waterloo for service, but opted to table a decision after Lake Mills Assistant Fire Chief Mark Yandre told supervisors that Lake Mills Fire was directed by Wilke to prepare to take over EMS as soon as January. Town supervisors Jeremy Ellis and Larry Holzhueter agreed that the board could take more time and hear more information from Lake Mills.
Holzhueter suggested the town board could sever the contract even earlier than Dec. 31 and as early as April 1. Ellis suggested that the town board shouldn’t make a decision until at least June.
The city of Waterloo gave a proposal to the town after Lake Mills EMS severed the agreement to start whenever the town board would pivot to a new provider, whether it would be April 1 or later in the year. Eight days after the Lake Mills Fire Department spoke to the Waterloo Town Board, city of Waterloo Fire and EMS Chief Wesley Benisch suggested the city council consider withdrawing its contract offer to the town.
“My recommendation is if the town of Waterloo doesn’t take action on (the offer) at their April meeting, that the city rescind the agreement,” Benisch said.
Benisch told alders that if city council members decide to withdraw the contract offer and the town would later seek EMS service from the city of Waterloo again, it would have to be a different agreement and “they probably won’t like” the terms of that.
Benisch later apologized for the comments at an April 13 town board meeting, stating that it was a misunderstanding and thought it was for a temporary contract. Town Supervisor Jeremy Ellis, who is a former Waterloo firefighter, was frustrated over the comments and met with Mayor Jenifer Quimby over it, discovering there was confusion on the city’s part whether or not the town was seeking a temporary agreement.
Quimby confirmed the meeting took place and “for some reason, I was under the impression that this was a temporary agreement through 2022 and we’d be helping them until they got a new provider.” She added that the finance and personnel committee would take over negotiations with the town.
In April, Lake Mills EMS Vice President Jim Colegrove told the Waterloo Town Board that he and others in his organization would continue to provide services to the township until at least Dec. 31 and even later as needed. But, he would not comment further as there were ongoing negotiations between his organization and the city of Lake Mills.