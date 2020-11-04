As the United States eagerly anticipates the results of the presidential election, local unofficial returns show Waterloo favoring Republicans and Marshall backing Democrat candidates.
President Donald Trump received 936 votes in the City of Waterloo, 336 in the Town of Waterloo, and 419 in the Town of Portland; former Vice President Joe Biden net 233, 860 and 250 in the those respective communities.
However, crossing into Dane County, it was Biden who was favored earning 1,093 votes in the Village of Marshall and 439 in the Town of Medina while Trump was backed by 871 and 435 in the respective municipalities.
The split of favoring the Republican candidates continued in the local Jefferson County and Dodge County communities as state Sen. Scott Fitzgerald overtook Tom Palzewicz in the race for the 5th Congressional District, currently held by retiring Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner. Fitzgerald received 951 votes in the City of Waterloo, 351 in the Town of Waterloo, and 414 in the Town of Portland. Democrat candidate Palzewicz netted 822, 215 and 414 respectively.
Incumbent District 37 Assembly Representative John Jagler won the local votes with 901 in the City of Waterloo and 402 in the Town of Portland. His opponent, Abigail Lowery, received 817 and 229, respectively. According to reports, Jagler will retain his seat.
Barbara Dittrich, the District 28 Assembly Republican incumbent, who will retain her seat, earned 342 votes in the Town of Waterloo. Her opponent, Melissa Winker, garnered 221 favorable ballots.
However, in local Dane County communities, Winker received more favor getting 1,104 votes in Marshall and 452 in Medina. The incumbent was given 826 and 418 respectively.
Democrat Mark Pocan, who defeated Republican opponent Peter Theron for a fifth term as the 2nd Congressional District Representative, also won 1,094-837 in Marshall. It was a much tighter race in Medina where the incumbent eked out a 447-423 victory.
