City of Waterloo residents will see slight increase in their property taxes as the mill rate is set at $10.18 per $1,000 of valuation, 5-cents more than the 2020 rate.
After hosting eight meetings since late August to review the 2021 budget submissions by each department, the finance, insurance and personnel committee brought forth its budget recommendations, which were approved by the City Council at its Nov. 19 meeting.
Clerk/Treasurer Mo Hansen created a narrative pointing out some of the highlights of the 2021 budget. In addition to the slight increase in the mill rate, the general fund expenses increased by 10% compared to 2020 for a total of $2,182,781. The change was credited to the cost of filling a pair of vacant police officer positions, employee retirements, and a 2% raise afforded to multiple city employees.
The city’s revenues were also budgeted to increase by 8% for a total of $2,144,781; the majority will come from anticipated $1,087,726 collected in local taxes, which is an increase of 20% compared to last year.
The general fund, as approved, has a $38,000 deficit.
According to the budget narrative, the city will borrow $245,000 to fund new communication radios for the Waterloo police, fire and EMS departments. The new devices are necessary to be able to communicate with Jefferson County. The city will begin repaying the debt in 2022.
