When the Marshall School Board next meets, there will be two new voices among the mix after the April 7 unofficial election results were posted Monday night. Eric Armstrong and Staci Abrahamson received the most votes of the four candidates with 676 and 643, respectively. They will be taking the seats of outgoing board members John Lutz and Bonnie Clayton. Candidate Eli Bauer netted 485 votes while 454 ballots were cast in favor of Justin Rodriguez.
The Waterloo School Board was the other local contested race with three incumbents and one newcomer vying for three seats as the Area 3 representative. It was newcomer Kate Lewandowski who came out on top with a total of 692 votes among the school district, which includes portions of Jefferson, Dane and Dodge counties. Matthew Schneider, who was appointed in the fall of 2019, will be returning to the school board with 666 ballots cast in his favor. Longtime board member Nancy Thompson will also again retain her seat with 625 votes. Susan Quamme netted 612 votes.
Karen Stangler, who ran unopposed as the Area 1 representative for the school board, earned a total of 988 votes.
In other uncontested races, Marshall Village Board incumbents Tara Gibbons and Scott Michalek netted 568 and 544 votes, respectively. Waterloo City Council at-large Alder Charles Kuhl received 627 votes; Ward 2 Alder Eric Rhynes earned 166 votes; and Ward 3/4 Alder Jeanette Petts received 138 votes. Town of Medina supervisors Sue Zingsheim, who received 349 votes, and Phillip Braithwaite, with 321 votes, will continue to serve on the town’s board.
Most choose absentee voting
The outcome of the election was not the only newsworthy aspect of the election as Wisconsin saw an unprecedented number of absentee ballots due to COVID-19.
City of Waterloo Clerk/Treasurer Mo Hansen said 676 absentee ballots were requested with 577 returned as of 9:19 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7. However, more people chose to vote in person, with 881 city residents making their selection at the polls.
Slightly more people chose to vote absentee in the towns of Portland and Waterloo. Portland Clerk Nancy Thompson reporting 189 absentee ballots issued with 161 returned by 8 p.m. on election day. A total of 139 town residents opted to vote in person at the town hall.
Town of Waterloo Clerk Cindy Schroeder said of the 191 absentee ballots sent out, 154 were returned by Tuesday, April 7; there were 131 residents who came to the polls to cast their votes.
The Village of Marshall had a majority of people choosing to cast their votes absentee. Clerk Lindsey Johnson reported issuing 716 absentee ballots with 667 returned on election day. Only 289 residents chose to visit village hall to make their choices for various races, including village board and school board.
Request for information about the Town of Medina’s absentee ballot count was not available as of press time.
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission website, 1,287,872 absentee ballots were requested as of April 8, and 1,275,117 of those ballots were sent out to voters. Clerks reported receiving 1,003,422 absentee ballots as for that day. During the 2019 spring election, the WEC reported 167,832 absentee ballots were requested across the state and 140,941 were returned to municipal clerks.
However, the 2020 spring election was expected to have a bit higher overall turnout with the presidential preference on the ballot. Even before learning the outcome of Wisconsin’s election, Bernie Sanders chose to bow out of the race for the Democratic presidential nominee. Former vice president Joe Biden is now the only person looking to represent the party; he will face President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term.
Despite the dramatic turn of events Monday, April 6 when Gov. Tony Evers suspended in-person voting for the spring election to June and then having the order reversed, the communities reported things went well at the polls.
Johnson was proud of how the election went.
“Our workers dedicated their entire day to assure that absentee ballots were entered, voting stations/pens were clean after each use, etc.,” she said. “I am grateful that our community understood the circumstances and were patient with us and the entire process.”
In the Town of Portland, the election inspectors worked the entire day, from 6:15 a.m. to 9 p.m., said Thompson.
“I’m exceptionally proud of them and deeply grateful for their service,” she said. “I also want to recognize and thank the National Guardsman who helped at the polls the majority of the day.”
Hansen also recognized the work of those who were at the polling place.
“City of Waterloo election officials and volunteer helpers did a tremendous job,” he said. “Each deserves a great deal of thanks from the community.”
