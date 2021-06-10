The used car dealership planned for 436 W. Main St. in Marshall is now cleared to move forward.
The village board on June 8 approved a conditional use permit for the car sales development currently referred to as the Marshall Auto Center. Approval for the dealership gained momentum last month following the submission of a detailed site plan from prospective owner and operator Peter Bothe, which satisfied village requirements.
According to the site plan, the sales lot will feature up to 24 outdoor display spaces and an indoor vehicle showcase. The 33,149-square-foot property will also undergo renovations to refurbish the former Kwik Trip building and to restore the landscape along Main Street.
During the board meeting, current property owner Jerry Harbort thanked village officials for their efforts to move the development along, while Village President Christopher Campbell noted that the village is looking forward to seeing “good things” from the dealership.
According to a report from village planning consultant Mark Roffers, the sales lot’s hours are planned to be 9 a.m.-7 p.m from Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays.
License renewals
With a new licensing year approaching on July 1, the village board approved several types of annual licenses for businesses across Marshall, along with a pair of measures for an upcoming community event.
The board approved a temporary Class B beer license and a special event permit for the Marshall Fire Department, to be used for their “Salzapalooza” event on June 26. Set to feature music, games, food and drinks, the fundraising event will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. at Fireman’s Park, 309 Park St.
A pair of Marshall bars, The Fox Bar and Grille and The Badger Bar, were both approved for Class B beer and Class B liquor licenses, while Fresh Market received approval for a Class B beer license, a Class A liquor license and a cigarette license. The board also approved Class A beer, Class A liquor and cigarette licenses for Dollar General, Mobil, Kwik Trip and Caps and Corks Liquor.
Finally, a mobile home park license was granted for Evergreen Village on Marshall’s west side and an arcade/game room license was approved for use by Leisure Coin Machine Inc. at Little Amerricka.