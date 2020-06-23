The Waterloo City Council made quick work of its June 18 agenda with only a handful of action items.
After several years of work by various local committees and commissions, the council approved the special assessments policy related to new sidewalk construction on corner lots and double frontage lots. Clerk/Treasurer Mo Hansen said resolution 2020-04 was recommended for approval by the city planning commission.
The amendment to the ordinance added language pursuant to state statute 66.0703(3) where special assessments for unimproved sidewalks may be levied at 100%, The corner or double frontage lot property owner is responsible for paying for only the longer length when two lengths are installed at the same time or the first length when a single length is installed. This goes into effect July 1.
The other action item taken by the council was the review of the annual wastewater treatment plant compliance maintenance report. Each month, the Waterloo plant submits a sample to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and receives a rating from the state department.
Utility superintendent Barry Sorenson said the city received As across the board except for the influent flow, which was rated F. Influent flow is the amount of wastewater flowing into the plant.
“This is not something we can change,” Sorrenson said. “At our treatment plant there’s too much influent coming than the treatment plant was designed to handle. So, we’ve been going through a review process with Town and Country Engineering to do upgrades at our wastewater treatment plant to address that. It’s going to be a three to five year project.”
The council also approved a certified survey map of 200 W. Clarkson Roadwith the plan commission recommending the property owner dedicate 33-feet as a public right-of-way. Hansen said when speaking with the city attorney, he was told the city was within its right to require a right-of-way dedication.
“There’s a bit of concern from the property owner, yet the property owner has submitted a survey that shows the dedication,” the clerk/treasurer said.
