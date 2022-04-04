Days after Medina residents vote in an advisory referendum about a potential new town hall and garage, the town board will discuss its next steps.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7, with multiple items pertaining to the potential new town hall.
Those include possible action on the referendum results and the “next steps to possibly include.” That has three sub-items including a possible mailing to town residents; composing a resolution seeking approval of the new facilities and funding for the project, to be presented to electors at a special town meeting; and composing a resolution seeking approval of the new facilities and funding for the project “in support of (the) board’s resolution.”
The April 3 referendum sought $3.3 million for a new 10,900-square-foot town hall and garage on Missouri Road.
The April 5 referendum was advisory, with a definitive binding decision to be made by town residents at an electors meeting.
There is an electors meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at the current town hall. Approving the new town hall/garage is on that agenda.
At a March 7 board meeting, board members discussed when to have a meeting regarding the results of the referendum and the annual meeting, with a preference for having the referendum results and project possibilities not be discussed at the annual meeting.
“I don’t want it to be at an annual meeting because people can bring up anything and I don’t want that,” Supervisor Phillip Braithwaite said.
“What’s to say we couldn’t have the meeting on the sixth as long as you post it?” Town Supervisor John Ward asked.
Town Chair Todd Weinberger said he hoped the word could get out if the referendum were successful and he didn’t think one day would be enough time.
The town board has faced issues with not having enough room for storage, both for maintenance workers and the clerk’s office. There are also multiple issues with compliance with the American Disabilities Act.